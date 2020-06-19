That makes Tiz the Law a deserving favorite (6-5 on the morning line). The Barclay Tagg trained horse won both his starts at Gulfstream this year, the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes and the Grade 1 Florida Derby, by a total of 7¼ lengths. He also took the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes as a 2-year-old at Belmont last October, making him the only horse in the field with two Grade 1 wins on his résumé.

“It looks to me like [Tiz the Law] is training sensationally,” said rival trainer Todd Pletcher. “He looks great on the racetrack. I think it’s not been an ideal scenario for anyone, but I think there’s no doubt in my mind that Barclay will have his horse ready to go.”

AD

AD

If by some miracle Tiz the Law’s price floats closer to 2-1, then that would be an enticing proposition. Instead, look toward the exotics for a more lucrative payoff, using Tiz the Law at the top and the live contenders in the place, show and fourth spots. Those contenders should include Sole Volante, Modernist and Farmington Road.

Sole Volante (9-2) has earned two Brisnet speed figures close to par for this race (103). The first was at Gulfstream in the Mucho Macho Man Stakes (100) and the second was in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay. His last win was a one-turn affair in which he flashed his tactical speed, a desirable trait at Belmont Park where races up to and including 1⅛ miles are contested with just one turn. Modernist (15-1) won the Grade 2 Risen Star plus worked a bullet (five furlongs in 59.1 seconds) on Sunday at Belmont. Farmington Road (15-1), along with Sola Volante, are the only horses in the field that have earned pace figures that show they can handle the step up to this level of competition.

I’d also add Max Player (15-1) to the mix, and not just for place or show. Linda Rice’s dark brown colt boasts impeccable breeding. Sired by Honor Code (who is sired by A.P. Indy, son of Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew) and out of mare Weekend Surprise (who was sired by another Triple Crown winner you may remember, Secretariat) shows Max Player has the pedigree to win on the Triple Crown trail. Plus, he took a step up in performance during his latest victory at Aqueduct (N.Y.) in the Grade 3 Withers Stakes. His layoff might concern some, but after setting career high speed figures for pace and final time in that race a little rest should have him primed for Saturday’s event. Rice even has a 19 percent win rate when her horses come off a layoff of 90 days or more. That alone implies odds of nearly 4-1.

AD

AD

Woody Stephens Stakes (Grade 1)

2nd race at Belmont Park, 7 furlongs on dirt

Pick: No. 3 Mischevious Alex, 5-2 on the morning line

John Servis’s brown colt is the only horse in this small field with two wins in graded stakes races and one of those, the Grade 3 Swale Stakes at Gulfstream Park, earned him a Brisnet speed figure close to par for this event (99, par is 102). He is also the only horse with a win at the distance (he has two, both stakes races).

Pennine Ridge Stakes (Grade 2)

4th race at Belmont Park, one mile on turf

Pick: No. 4 Mr. Kringle, 10-1 on the morning line

He is the lone stalker in a race that includes three speed ball types (Proven Strategies, Vanzzy and Maroon Maniac) that should vie for the early lead. The favorite, Decorated Invader (6-5), will also be in position to pick up the pieces but his career-high speed figure in his last race gives room for pause.

Plus, not only has Mr. Kringle set a new pace top in his last outing (105 Brisnet pace figure at the half-mile pole), a harbinger of improvement, he is also trained by John Terranova II and ridden by Jose Lezcano. Terranova has thrown a profit (plus-33 cents for every $2.00 wagered) on horses coming off a layoff between 46 and 90 days (Mr. Kringle last raced 52 days ago) and on those shipping to another track (plus-78 cents). Lezcano has produced a profit with stalker types (plus-3 cents). On paper, this is a live long shot.

Wonder Again Stakes (Grade 3)

6th race at Belmont Park, one mile on turf

AD

AD

Pick: No. 4 Antoinette, 6-1 on the morning line

Antoinette, who returns to the grass after two third-place finishes in stakes races contested on the main track, is one of two horses that will look to control the pace from the start (the other, Sweet Melania, is the 7-5 favorite). This daughter of Hard Spun is trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott and finished third in her only two starts this year, the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks — where she set a new pace top (95) — and the Gardenia Stakes at Oaklawn Park (Ark.). She is also ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who is profitable on win bets for turf races (plus-49 cents for every $2.00 wagered) in 2020.

Acorn Stakes (Grade 1)

8th race at Belmont Park, one mile on dirt

AD

Pick: No. 7 Perfect Alibi, 5-1 on the morning line

This dark brown filly won the Grade 1 Spinaway Stakes and Grade 2 Adirondack Stakes at Saratoga last year and set a new pace top in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies at Santa Anita in November, her last race. Her main competition in this field, Gamine (even money favorite), will be tussling on the lead with as many as five other horses in addition to never having faced competition beyond an optional claiming event.

AD

Jaipur Stakes (Grade 1)

9th race at Belmont Park, 6 furlongs on turf

Pick: No. 5 Stubbins, 3-1 on the morning line

The dark bay son of Morning Line gave a solid performance in the Grade 3 Daytona Stakes at Santa Anita in May but encountered trouble one 16th out and finished third by a half of a length. He was impressive in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint the race before that (fourth place) and also in his victory in the Grade 2 Woodford at Keeneland, a 5½ furlong sprint on the turf.

AD