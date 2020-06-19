“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority,” Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement, “and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”

The club declined to comment on how this outbreak could affect the Phillies’ 2020 season. This is the first MLB team with a known outbreak.

The coronavirus forced MLB to suspend spring training in March and postpone Opening Day, which was scheduled for March 26. MLB and the players’ union are working to settle disputes over compensating players for a shortened season played without fans in attendance. The Players Association on Thursday delivered to MLB a proposal for a season with around 70 games.

Coronavirus cases have spiked in Florida, where 15 MLB teams hold spring training. MLS and the NBA are planning to resume play in July with games near Orlando. The WNBA will play a 22-game season in Bradenton, Fla.

Florida had 3,207 confirmed cases Thursday, which was at the time the state’s highest single-day total. The state has passed that mark Friday with more than 3,800 cases.

MLS will return July 8 with a leaguewide tournament held without spectators at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The 26 clubs will play in group-stage matches followed by knockout rounds. All teams will stay at a Disney resort and will have no contact with the general public. Teams will begin arriving in Florida on June 24.

D.C. United, Atlanta United and Inter Miami have each had one player recently test positive for the coronavirus.

The NBA’s Board of Governors approved a plan to resume the season in July with 22 teams playing at the Disney sports complex. The players’ union agreed to that plan, which features limited contact outside a bubblelike environment. Games will start July 30 and continuing into October without fans. Teams will begin gathering for training in their home markets later this month.

The WNBA announced this week that the league will hold its games at IMG Academy, with all 12 teams reporting in early July. Teams will hold training camps before they begin play in late July. Players will be housed on site.

The Sports Network reported Friday that the Tampa Bay Lightning had to close its training facilities because multiple players and staffers tested positive. The NHL plans to begin training camps July 10 before a 24-team playoff begins at two unidentified hub sites.

