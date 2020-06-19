Riddle: Would a Triple Crown winner in an eccentric, pandemic-addled Triple Crown season triple the duration of horse racing’s norm — 15 weeks long instead of the usual five — count as a Triple Crown winner?

“It’ll be something the purists will be talking about for a while,” D. Wayne Lukas, the still-going Hall of Fame trainer who won 14 Triple Crown races between 1980 and 2013, including an astounding six in a row at one point, said in a telephone interview. “But you’d really better give the guy credit, whoever wins three of these this year . . . Whoever wins it, I would say, ‘You did a hell of a job.’”

Rather than the usual 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, then a Preakness at a mile and three-sixteenths two weeks later, then a Belmont Stakes at a mile and a half three weeks after that, the trainer in question would have won a fan-less Belmont Stakes at a mile and an eighth coming up Saturday, a Kentucky Derby 11 weeks later (Sept. 5), a Preakness four weeks after that (Oct. 3) and maybe even — get this — some other race tucked amid.

“I just think it’s a major challenge, keeping one of these thoroughbreds in shape over the extended period that these trainers are doing here,” said Jack Knowlton, whose Sackatoga Stable owns the runaway Belmont Stakes favorite Tiz the Law, 17 years after owning the 2003 Derby and Preakness winner Funny Cide.

“I believe it’s really a test of a trainer’s valor and an owner’s valor,” said the retired Hall of Fame jockey, nine-time Triple Crown race winner and TV analyst Gary Stevens, adding, “It’s definitely harder on the trainer. Definitely harder.”

“Pretty damned difficult,” Lukas said, agreeing it would be a master class in sustained thoroughbred fitness.

“We’re only going to find out once if a horse could do it running this gauntlet,” Knowlton said.

“It may show even more quality in these horses,” Stevens said.

Here’s one way to mull it: The entire and never-beaten racing career of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, from his first race to his sixth and final, lasted 111 days. This Triple Crown alone will last 105.

So while Knowlton called it “an interesting debate” and said, “I’m fine with an asterisk,” and Stevens said, “I’ll take a classic win with an asterisk all day long,” there’s compelling expert testimony from Lukas that while it’s not a real Triple Crown per custom, it’s a very real Triple Crown per task.

Frank Angst, the features editor at the 104-year-old racing publication Blood-Horse, wrote a column in May calling for the deletion of any proposed asterisks. He did so before a cluster of stalwarts from Nadal to Charlatan to Maxfield suffered injuries that left Tiz the Law as the only Grade I stakes winner amid a depleted Belmont — “I feel like I jinxed racing,” he joked — but he holds onto the premise. “To me, this is the only Triple Crown these horses can win,” he said. “You get only one shot at it. So to me, this is the Triple Crown.”

As an exercise, he graciously agreed to play along with a reporter’s idea of a mental chart — one line down the middle, arguments for each Triple Crown scheme on each side. “I know it’s the wimpy way,” Angst said, “and it seems like everybody today has to feel strongly about something, but I would say it’s a push.”

On one side of the chart, a winner of a traditional five-week Triple Crown, such as American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), would have aced the usual merciless stamina test (especially in an era when horses rarely race so frequently), would have overcome all the oddities such as the bustling crowds and crowded fields and, don’t forget, would have handled that Belmont mile-and-a-half which is both normal (for the Belmont) and abnormal (for the racing calendar).

On the other side, a winner this time will have mastered the 15-week puzzle of sustained fitness and, perhaps paramount among variables, might have bested two leagues of horses, including those familiar annual sorts who, at the formative age of 3, would have been too raw for the bright lights in the spring, yet “figured things out,” as Angst put it. To epitomize that vein, he said, remember Arrogate, who in 2016 remained anonymous and absent through the classics, then won the Travers Stakes come summer in record time, the Breeders’ Cup Classic come autumn and the Dubai World Cup come the next spring.

“From a trainer’s standpoint,” Lukas said, “the first thing that went through my mind, I have a 3-year-old that was so far behind I wasn’t even thinking of him for the Kentucky Derby. But when they announced it was September,” he began to think who-knows.

It’s a possibility Stevens called “the freshman catching up with the seniors,” and it’s a concept that prompted Lukas to say, “So you’re going to get a field in the Belmont (10 entries) and you might get an entirely different field in September (for the Derby).”

In fact, going from May-June with about 360,000 fans at three races, to June-October with far fewer if any, looses waves of quirks.

There’s the one about a Derby with less cavalry. “Here’s the thing it changes the most: When you get to the first Saturday in May, get to the Kentucky Derby, everybody thinks they’ve got Secretariat.” So everybody enters, 20 strong. Come September, Stevens said, “I think you’re going to get a more formful field and maybe a smaller field . . . I would be very surprised if there are 20 in the Derby.”

There’s the bit about whom the entries in September and October might have faced already. “By the time the Kentucky Derby runs, a lot of these 3-year-olds will have already had their first race against older horses,” Stevens said. “They’ve already moved into an older-horse division and been tested. So I think it’s very interesting. We’re basically dealing with an older-horse division, but within the Triple Crown.”

There’s the fresh factor of the hush, both from crowds and rivals. “Believe me, it does make a difference,” Lukas said of the crowds, then said of the fields, “That’s the thing overlooked so many times: Those horses have never seen that many horses in the gate before.”

And there’s the tantalizing morsel about somebody winning not only the three races, but some other biggie along the way in the torn-up calendar. “When you go from the Derby to the Preakness, you’ve got two weeks,” Knowlton said, remembering Funny Cide’s docket. “It’s a blur. But now people are, if we win (the Belmont), as I certainly hope and honestly expect that we will, he’s not going to run again for six or seven weeks. He’s going to be the top horse. That’s going to keep him and Sackatoga and thoroughbred racing in the limelight. And then if he were to win the Travers, then a really interesting discussion would start.”

And then if he were to win the Travers . . .

That would be one really interesting discussion.

The Travers, often called the “midsummer Derby” as it shares the Derby’s mile-and-a-quarter length, highlights the annual season at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the exquisite town Knowlton loves, where he sat outdoors at a bar Wednesday, relishing Phase 3 of the state’s reopening. Back in the normal world of yore, it got scheduled for Aug. 29. But with the Derby catapulted to only seven days beyond that, there’s a case for the Travers to move to a date such as Aug. 8.

Any horse entering that amid a Triple Crown campaign would prove a glaring oddity even when considering the first-ever Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton. Back in 1919, when horses were hosses, Sir Barton won the Kentucky Derby on May 3, the Preakness five days later on May 8, the Withers at Belmont Park on May 18, another race at Belmont Park on May 24 and the Belmont Stakes on June 14. One wonders what he did while lollygagging through early June: Did some fetching filly woo him astray?

In the 100 springs after that, only 12 more horses won the Triple Crown — zero during a 37-year span from 1978 to 2015, during which onlookers began to yammer about the five weeks being too compact and needing some lengthening.

Now, here’s some lengthening. Now, here’s some uncertainty, the trainers having spent much of spring training horses without knowing race dates for which they trained them. Now, here’s a situation newfangled enough that a mind could daydream about somebody winning a Triple Crown with maybe a Travers tucked amid and maybe a Breeders’ Cup Classic one month after the Preakness in November. “Then,” Stevens said, “you’ve got something we’ve never seen before.”

Then, you’ve got an asterisk only from prudes.

