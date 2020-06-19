How much Cavalli and Infante signed for is not yet known. The Nationals are keeping signing bonuses close to the chest, which makes sense as they continue discussions with Henry and Powell. They were allotted a $6,647,700 bonus pool to sign their six picks from this draft, which was shortened to five rounds due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cavalli’s slot value as the 22nd overall pick was $3,027,000. Infante, the 71st overall pick, had a slot value of $884,200.

Two people with knowledge of Infante’s bonus said it exceeded his slot value. The 18-year-old had a full ride to the University of Miami, a rare opportunity since college baseball programs often give partial scholarships. But the Miami Herald reported the Nationals had promised a bonus that passed his slot value by $300,000, which would put it over $1.1 million.

If a team pays a player more than his slot value, that means it has less money to sign its other draftees. If a team pays a player below his slot value, it gains financial flexibility with its remaining picks. Based on MLB.com’s reports on Lindsly and Parker, the Nationals saved $691,300 in bonus money between the two players. Lindsly, the 123rd overall pick, had a slot value of $464,500 and signed for $20,000. Parker, the 153rd overall pick, had a slot value of $346,800 and signed for $100,000.

Lindsly’s situation was a reflection of the reimagined draft. Because it was only five rounds, teams have been able to sign an unlimited number of undrafted free agents for up to $20,000. Lindsly did not expect to get drafted. He admitted as much just minutes after the Nationals selected him this past Thursday, saying, “I was shocked, honestly, I thought I was looking at the free agent thing the whole way.”

So the Nationals went and signed him to the maximum amount for an undrafted free agent. It was a gaming of the system, and would allow them to up their offers for Cavalli, Infante and Henry, a draft-eligible sophomore who could return to a good situation at LSU. Two people with knowledge of Henry’s negotiations say he wants a bonus above his slot value of $1,307,000. And now he and Powell, a reliever out of UCLA, remain on a shrinking checklist.

