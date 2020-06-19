The league indicated that there are “no changes planned at this time” to the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup schedule, which will kick off on June 27 and run through July 26 in Utah. Fans will not be permitted to attend. The tournament will feature nine doubleheaders over 16 days in the preliminary round, with each team playing four matches and all but one team advancing to the quarterfinals. The opening match between the two-time defending champion North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns will be broadcast on CBS at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time.

All matches through the quarterfinals will take place at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, where the NWSL’s Utah Royals and MLS’s Real Salt Lake practice. The semifinals and final will be held at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, where the Royals and Real Salt Lake play their games.

As part of its “Return to Play Phased Protocol,” the NWSL began allowing small-group training on May 25 and full team training on May 30. Players have undergone a daily symptom screening before entering team facilities. This week’s positive test was the first reported by the league.

Earlier this month, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said players, coaches and other team personnel will live in a “village” in Herriman, and will have little or no contact with the public. They will also be tested regularly throughout the tournament.

Under the terms of an agreement with the players’ association, the league has given players the right to opt out of participating in the Challenge Cup since announcing the tournament. U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe, who plays for the OL Reign, is the biggest name who will reportedly not be traveling to Utah. Rosters for the tournament are due Sunday.

