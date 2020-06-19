“I want an apology from [Gundy] and I want to see him have some growth,” former Colorado linebacker Alfred Williams said Wednesday (via the Oklahoman). “If he denies that he said [that], I have at least 20 people who will vouch for what happened that day."

According to Williams — who first made the accusation immediately after the 41-17 win by his visiting Buffaloes, as did another Colorado player — Gundy twice said the n-word to him.

“I think it was a hit or a sack or something,” Williams, 51, said Thursday to KUSA. “I just know [Gundy] was really upset with it and he was running off the field and called me the n-word. I was like, ‘What? What did he say?’ He was running off the field [at halftime] and I grabbed the running back and said, ‘You need to talk to your boy, man.’ ”

Williams added that in the second half, when he previously said Gundy also used the n-word, he “was mad and upset and I jumped offsides like three times.” He said a coach of his “knew I wanted to tee off on [Gundy] and he just pulled me out of the game and told me I was done for the day.”

Gundy, who denied using racial slurs at the time, and Oklahoma State have yet to comment this week on the matter.

In a contemporaneous account of the Nov. 11, 1989 game by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Colorado safety Tim James was reported to have claimed that Gundy called several Buffaloes the n-word.

“It’s not true,” Gundy said at the time, per the Post-Dispatch. “They were doing the talking. Why would I say those things? I’ve been here four years, and half my friends [on the team] are black. It makes no sense.”

Mike Gundy refuted using the n-word following a 41-17 loss to Colorado.



Here's the story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Tuesday Nov. 14, 1989. pic.twitter.com/RKSZib4IkT — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) June 17, 2020

“I can’t count the number of times he used that word,” James said then. “He has no class. There’s no place for that in sports.”

“I hope not very many people raise their children to be like him,” Williams was reported to have asserted. “He said things he had no business saying to anybody.”

According to an account of the game by the Oklahoman, then called the Daily Oklahoman, Colorado linebacker Kanavis McGhee claimed Gundy “said it to me and a couple of other guys on the field.”

“It got me real upset,” said McGhee. The newspaper reported that three other Buffaloes also said Gundy made what were described as “racial comments.”

The St. Louis newspaper also reported at the time that Gundy told media members to read a Sports Illustrated story from earlier that year to see that Colorado players had been accused of “rapes, assaults, everything.”

That part of the story was news Thursday to Williams, who told KUSA, “I was outraged yesterday because that was the first time where I saw those articles where [Gundy] denied what he said. And also, he called the University of Colorado a bunch of criminals. So, it just touched me in a different way."

The racial-slur accusations resurfaced after they were mentioned Wednesday on Fox Sports by “Undisputed” co-analyst Shannon Sharpe, a former Denver Broncos teammate of Williams’s on two Super Bowl winners in the late 1990s. Sharpe said he had never been called the n-word, and on his own Denver radio show later that day, Williams said, “That’s the only time in my life that’s ever happened.”

“All my teammates that played at the University of Colorado, that was on the defense, know exactly what happened then,” Williams said on the radio. “There’s no walking that back. This story’s been out there for 31 years.”

Accusations of racially charged verbal abuse were also levied earlier in the week by two recent Oklahoma State players, one of whom, Patrick Macon, transferred away after the 2018 season and the other of whom, LC Greenwood, entered the transfer portal in January.

“I was called a hood rat and thug on multiple occasions being threatened to be sent back home,” Greenwood wrote Monday in a since-deleted tweet, “all because of wearing a Durag and sleeveless shirts.”

Those veterans of Gundy’s program joined several current Oklahoma State players, most notably star running back Chuba Hubbard, in expressing dismay after a photo emerged over the previous weekend of the coach wearing a shirt advertising a media platform, One American News Network, known for its fervent support of President Trump and for promoting conspiracy theories.

On-air personalities for OAN have also described the Black Lives Matter movement as “a farce” and “a criminal front group.” In sharing the photo of Gundy in the shirt, Hubbard tweeted Monday: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

After several teammates showed support for Hubbard, and high-ranking officials at Oklahoma State expressed their concern, Gundy made a video with the running back Monday in which the coach said, “I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me.”

On Tuesday, Gundy appeared alone in a video to offer a “humble apology.”

The coach, in his 16th season with the Cowboys, added, “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. … Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me. These meetings with our team have been eye-opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football.”

In comments aired Wednesday morning by ESPN, Gundy said, “Some of the stances [OAN] had taken, I didn’t know that, but then you look at it and say, ‘Okay, I was a dumbass.’ I put the shirt on not knowing enough about the shirt.”

“The way the players feel about me, and I upset them and broke their heart, that bothered me more than losing games,” the coach added. “And that’s the truth. But that’s why now that, as humans, when we make mistakes, the only thing we can do is admit we’re wrong.

“Own up to it, be humble, accept critical people — criticism — make it better and move forward.”

Later on Wednesday, Gundy’s alleged use of the n-word in 1989 again became a talking point, although not yet by him.

“That speaks to the heart of everything, right?” Williams told the Oklahoman. “What’s wrong with saying, ‘I’m sorry’?

“He could have apologized to me 31 years ago. But I guess when you don’t have to apologize, you get to do whatever you want.”