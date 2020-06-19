The D.C. area has produced numerous Olympic swimmers, and many of their breakthroughs occurred competing for local summer leagues between ages 4 and 18. But with the novel coronavirus outbreak canceling local summer swim leagues, which would have began around Memorial Day, youth swimmers will miss a year of development that could be key to their futures.

“[The summer] really is the bedrock,” said Bob York, a veteran Northern Virginia Swimming League coach. “Everything pushes to the summer. They’ve worked all winter, and then your summer is gone. You have all this anticipation, and then boom.”

Competitive summer swimming in the D.C. area goes back to 1952, and there are now 12 leagues. Coaches credit the area’s abundance of clubs and pools for helping produce talented swimmers. Many of those pools are closed.

The NVSL and Montgomery County Swim League are two of the country’s largest and most competitive leagues. When colleges recruited Conger, he said coaches asked about his experience swimming in the MCSL.

Local swim leagues have produced Olympic medalists Katie Ledecky, Conger, Tom Dolan, Ed Moses, Matt McLean, Mark Henderson, Mike Barrowman, Brad Schumacher and Melissa Belote. They’ve also featured Olympic hopefuls Andrew Seliskar and Stone Ridge senior Phoebe Bacon.

The current stars in the pipeline include Stone Ridge freshman Erin Gemmell, Yorktown junior Torri Huske, Oakton junior Anthony Grimm and Battlefield freshman Camille Spink.

“The summer season is special because it’s really just swimming time,” said Gemmell, who competes for Potomac Woods Swim Club in Rockville. “During the fall and the winter and the spring, you have to focus on school and school swimming. In summer it’s practice, nap, practice again, so you’re really just spending most of your time focusing on swimming and seeing your swimming friends.”

For most youngsters, summer swimming introduces them to the sport when they’re still learning the basics.

Grimm, a two-time All-Met Swimmer of the Year and a University of Texas commit, visited Fair Oaks Pool in Fairfax when he was 4. He was there just to play, but a swim meet was taking place, so his mother, Edna, entered him at the last minute. Grimm won the 25-meter freestyle and soon fell in love with the sport.

“Summer league swimming kind of opens that door for you,” Conger said, “and it’s up to you whether you want to take it or not.”

Summer swimming is known for building camaraderie among swimmers and coaches. In addition to practices and meets, swim teams host pizza nights, amusement park trips and pep rallies.

Even after many local swimmers move onto Olympic trials, they continue swimming with their summer teams because of how crucial it was to their development. Dolan, for example, competed with the Washington Golf and Country Club in Arlington in 1994 after finishing his freshman year at Michigan and breaking the U.S. record in the 400-meter individual medley.

“It wasn’t even a question whether I’d swim summer league,” said Dolan, who runs a training facility in Northern Virginia. “I was absolutely going to go and swim in the meets. I’d always say, ‘This is how I got started.’ ”

Coaches fear the sport’s participation will drop without summer swimming. Children won’t have the chance to pick up a passion for the sport, they worry, and others may find a replacement activity during the summer. The Summer Olympics usually creates an increase in swimming interest, but that spike is delayed until at least 2021.

While some swimmers will miss a key stage of development, young Olympic hopefuls see a positive in the lost season. For Bacon and Grimm, they’ll have another year to improve before Olympic trials. And because the coronavirus outbreak closed most facilities around the country, they feel they’re in the same position as their counterparts.

Still, losing the summer swim season has disrupted the schedule and traditions that are part of their routine.

“Summer was the focus, and all that winter time was, ‘How can I get better for summer swim?’ ” said Bacon, who swims for Tallyho Swim Club in Potomac. “Without going to pasta nights up at Tallyho, it makes me sad.”

