The two developments may not have been coincidental.

Even as the league and union closed in on a resolution — which would either result in a deal for a regular season of between 60 and 70 games in 2020 beginning in late July, or a league-imposed schedule of closer to 50 games in the absence of a deal — those talks came with the implicit understanding that the novel coronavirus, which had killed more than 100,000 Americans as of Friday afternoon, had the potential to derail any plan.

Friday’s news out of the Phillies’ camp, the first known coronavirus outbreak for an MLB team, may not have doomed the 2020 baseball season, but it appears to have been enough of a setback for both sides to take a step back and reevaluate their next steps.

It was also a sobering reminder of how difficult it will be for team sports, baseball included, to pull off any sort of schedule amid this global pandemic. While the league and union haggle over the terms of the season, and the money each side receives, it is the virus that ultimately will decide how much — or whether — baseball will be played in 2020.

The extent of the Phillies outbreak, the news of which was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia and later confirmed by the team, was unknown as of Friday afternoon. The eight positive tests came from a batch of 16 total tests, and another 32 employees, including 20 major- and minor-league players, were awaiting results. None of the affected personnel was identified. Additional testing had been done on families of those potentially infected, and contact tracing was underway.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement, “and as a result of these confirmed cases, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely … and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”

The Toronto Blue Jays also reportedly shut down their spring training headquarters in Dunedin, Fla., about six miles from the Phillies’ facility, after a player exhibited coronavirus symptoms. According to ESPN, the Blue Jays player in question had recently spent time with players in the Phillies’ minor league system.

Personnel from teams across the sport had been mobilizing in recent days, with the potential that an economic deal by the end of the weekend could result in camps opening next week — beginning with mandatory coronavirus tests for all personnel — either at spring training hubs in Arizona and Florida or in teams’ regular season home cities. The mobilization was triggered in part by Commissioner Rob Manfred’s declaration June 10 that “unequivocally” there would be a baseball season in 2020 — comments he walked back five days later.

But within an exchange of angry letters between MLB and union lawyers last weekend, as the tenor of the negotiations grew more strained and bitter, came the revelation that “several” big league players and staff had tested positive. It was unclear whether any of those cases stemmed from the Phillies.

“The proliferation of COVID-19 outbreaks across the country over the last week, and the fact that we already know of several 40-man roster players and staff who have tested positive, has increased the risks associated with commencing spring training in the next few weeks,” MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem wrote to the union in a letter June 15.

Notably, MLB has been focused on a plan for teams to play at their home stadiums wherever possible, and with teams grouped geographically to cut down on travel. This stands in opposition to the plans being pursued by the NBA, WNBA and MLS to operate in protective, quarantined “bubbles” contained within one location.

In earlier iterations of a 2020 plan, MLB explored bubble scenarios in Arizona and a three-pronged plan in Arizona, Texas and Florida, but eventually shifted to the home-stadium scenario. Halem’s letter indicated the shift came at the prompting of the players.

“Please let us know the Association’s views on quarantining players in league-approved hotels (like the NBA’s Disney World model) when they are not at the ballpark if conditions worsen over the next few weeks. (You told us in the spring that players were opposed to that scenario, which is why we explored alternative scenarios, but let us know if that position has changed.),” Halem wrote.

MLB has remained adamant any plan for a 2020 regular season must conclude by the end of September, so that the postseason can be contained within October, due to fears a second wave of coronavirus in the fall could force the postseason’s cancellation and deprive the sport of its lucrative television revenue.

Florida, the spring home of 15 MLB teams and the regular season home of the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, has seen its coronavirus numbers spike in recent days, with 3,822 new cases reported Friday — a one-day record for the state. On the same day news emerged of the Phillies outbreak, the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning reportedly shut down operations when three players and two staff members tested positive.

California, Arizona, Texas and Georgia have also seen spikes in coronavirus cases in recent days. Eleven MLB teams, more than a third of the league’s total, play in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.

At the same time, the league and union had yet to reach agreement on the health and safety protocols for playing amid the pandemic, though both sides at various times had indicated an agreement was close. The basis of those talks was a 67-page proposal from MLB covering issues such as testing and social distancing, and calling for anyone who tests positive to be quarantined away from the team.

However, there had yet to be a protocol established for dealing with a widespread outbreak. On Friday, the Phillies’ statement ended with an ominous note that made no guarantees regarding the 2020 season:

“In terms of the implications of the outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season,” the team said, “the club declines comment, believing it is too early to know.”