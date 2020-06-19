The document reportedly includes statements suggesting a lack of trust in the coaching staff on the part of football players. Without citing specific examples, the document says UCLA has “perpetually failed us” through “neglected and mismanaged injury cases.”

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was on the call and signed the document, commented on Twitter that the declaration made by the players isn’t a referendum on Bruins head coach Chip Kelly.

“No one said they didn’t trust coach Kelly,” Thompson-Robinson tweeted. “Don’t turn this into a feeding frenzy on Coach, this is about the safety of the program as a whole.”

“These demands reflect our call for an environment in which we do not feel pressured to return to competition, and if we choose not to return, that our decision will be respected,” the document says, per the L.A. Times. “If our demands are not met, we will refrain from booster events, recruiting events and all football-related promotional activities.

“The decision to return to training amidst a global pandemic has put us, the student-athletes, on the [front lines] of a battle that we as a nation have not yet been able to win. We feel that as some of the first members of the community to attempt a return to normalcy, we must have assurances that allow us to make informed decisions and be protected regardless of our decision.”

The Times reports that many players will participate in voluntary workouts on Monday. The NCAA will allow teams whose seasons begin on Aug. 29 to start mandatory workouts on July 6. UCLA has not received the go-ahead from Los Angeles County to begin its second phase of training and therefore has not asked its players to return by that date.

Matt Elliott, UCLA’s senior associate athletic director for internal operations, told The Times that there had been daily meetings over the last three to four weeks among a task force dedicated to addressing the issue of returning to training. The task force reportedly includes “resources and top minds from the UCLA Health System.” Elliott said UCLA would guarantee scholarships for fall athletes but could not guarantee those with scholarships beyond that.

According to Elliott, players were told on Wednesday and Thursday that the school would develop an online portal to anonymously report safety violations to Dr. Michael Teitell, UCLA’s faculty athletic representative.

The action taken by the Bruins players comes after Ohio State and Indiana asked its players to sign documents stating they’ll follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of the coronavirus and acknowledge the risks involved with playing football during the ongoing pandemic.

With states across the country reopening in recent weeks, the number of coronavirus cases appear to be on the rise again. College football players in those states have been affected, possibly complicating the start of the 2020 season.

On Friday, Clemson reported 28 of its student-athletes, including 23 football players, having tested positive for the coronavirus. Texas announced Thursday that 13 Longhorn football players tested positive for coronavirus while multiple football players tested positive at Alabama and Auburn. Kansas State confirmed eight positive cases among student-athletes as of Wednesday.

“We put our lives at risk every single time we put on that helmet,” one UCLA player told The L.A. Times. “Now, with this, what people don’t understand is, they say there’s a .1 percent chance of somebody dying, but last time I checked, that .1 percent has to be somebody. We’re going to come to a point where a college player will literally have to die from covid-19 for someone to understand what’s going on. I hope it doesn’t have to reach that point.”

