“That’s all right,” Jack told himself, then murmured, “I guess.” He holed it, then won. I quoted his self-doubting whispers in the paper.

That illustrates why the U.S. Open — which we’ll be missing this week, with our national championship now rescheduled for September, coronavirus willing — has been my favorite event to cover in any sport.

Every golf event, except the stuffy Masters, lets the media go “inside the ropes” that keep fans from encroaching.

As a result, when it comes to intimacy, truly understanding what you’ve covered and offering readers something they can’t get elsewhere, nothing comes close to a golf major.

How close to the action are you? With good golf eyes, you can see a star’s grip tighten under pressure. The exact path of an escape shot is not a mystery. The great shot-makers, such as Bubba Watson, truly can make a ball go under a limb, climb straight up, then turn left.

You never know what you’ll see. At Winged Foot in 2006, I chased Phil Mickelson up a hill, running a few steps behind him, as he chugged as hard as he could — which is not very fast — to see where a recovery shot landed. On the next hole, Phil ran to watch the fate of another shot.

At age 36, he was still both an excited kid, but also an often-frustrated veteran who was desperate to win his first U.S. Open. I was winded from chasing Mickelson. But what about Phil? Golf is Zen, not wind sprints. Could he control his pulse rate for his drive on No. 18?

With one of his best U.S. Open chances ever on the line, he sliced his drive 60 yards wide left off a huge merchandise tent — on the way to double bogey and a one-shot loss.

In 2010, I asked an official, “What did Dustin Johnson just ask you?” moments after he had searched for a lost ball early in the last round.

“That guy is leading the U.S. Open,” the stunned USGA official said, “and he doesn’t know the rules of golf.”

The power and the gory

The best, most melodramatic and emotionally draining U.S. Open I’ve covered was also the longest: 91 holes, following Tiger Woods in 2008 as he dueled with Rocco Mediate, including a 19-hole playoff. Like thousands of others, I walked every hole with Woods. Perhaps no gallery ever has wanted to help a player more, give him a shoulder to lean on.

Nothing documents “Playing on a broken leg” like walking 10 yards from a man as he limps down every slight incline and grits his teeth hundreds of times all week as you hear him grunt on any imperfect step. You think, “Tiger can win … if he can finish. Can he take this much pain for that long? He can barely transfer his weight and finish his swing. Maybe he should quit — just to preserve his career.”

Tiger didn’t quit. When he faced a putt on the 72nd hole to force a playoff, I thought, “Every part of the normal human subconscious is shrieking at this guy, ‘MISS! We can’t handle this again tomorrow.’”

Because he made it, then won, there may never be a better Open.

In a sense, Woods’s win in ’08 and his 15-shot demolition of the field in 2000 at Pebble Beach are bookends that exemplify the extreme ends of his greatness: his incredible talent when he’s physically fit and his almost incomprehensible will and toughness when he’s not.

Woods’s performance in 2000 was so dominant that it reduced the job appeal of pro golfer to somewhere below cannonball-catching and fire-eating. That week epitomized Tiger’s standing in the game for his first 12 seasons. He didn’t just win. He tried to imprint on the mind of every foe that resistance was useless. The military calls the tactic “overwhelming force.” You paralyze the enemy, so he doesn’t even try to fire back.

“Whatever I say is an understatement,” runner-up Ernie Els said after Woods arrived at the 72nd hole needing a 19 — yes, a one-hole score of 19 — to win the U.S. Open.

“Jack [Nicklaus] caught golf with its pants down when he came out. We’ve seen the same with Tiger,” veteran Nick Price said. “I feel sorry for the young guys.”

“The last century was mine,” quipped Nicklaus who, fittingly, played in his last Open in 2000. “Tiger can have this one."

What no one knew was that Woods drove his body so hard that it would only tolerate his demands for eight more years — before going 11 years until his next major title at the 2019 Masters.

His whole life, when Woods was lifting weights with buddies as they approached exhaustion, someone would ask, “How many more repetitions?” Tiger would answer, “Four — that’s four as in ‘forever.’”

Acts, and revelation

Access doesn’t insure insight. I learned that right away when Nicklaus edged Isao Aoki by two shots in 1980 in a career comeback win that had fans hanging out of trees screaming, “Bring it on home, Jack!” I thought I saw utter Nicklaus confidence. I was utterly wrong.

“I kept wondering all week when my wheels would come off … I’ve wondered for the last year and a half if I should still be playing this silly game,” said Nicklaus, who’d dropped to 71st in the world. “I wondered if by playing I was being fair to the game, to my family or even to myself …

“You see guys who have been winners who get to the point where they ought to get out of the game,” added Nicklaus, in what was perhaps the most revealing interview I ever heard him give. “They are the last to know. They make themselves seem pathetic. It hurts to think that that is you …

“If I wanted to go out with all the dramatics, I'd probably say goodbye to golf today. But I'm not going to retire. Maybe I should, but I don't have that much sense.”

Two months later, he won the PGA Championship. Six years later, he won the Masters. That’s why Woods may never catch him in majors.

However, unlike Woods who almost always has won when he has had a clean shot at victory, Nicklaus finished runner-up in majors 19 times — and never more painfully than in 1982 when Tom Watson chipped in from the deep rough beside the 71st hole at Pebble Beach.

As Watson left the final green, Nicklaus gave him a bear hug, but no one could hear what Nicklaus said. Come on, guys, ‘fess up.

“You son of a … you're something else. I'm really proud of you,” was Jack’s post-match account.

Watson remembered it quite differently: “Jack said, 'I'm gonna beat you, you little SOB, if it takes me the rest of my life.' ”

Difficulty, and opportunity

Players reveal themselves in subtle split-seconds under massive pressure. When you follow top contenders their whole careers — in a sport where sundown Sunday feels like failure except to the winner — you sense their narrative arc. Two of those stories played out in U.S. Opens at Congressional Country Club.

In 1997, Colin Montgomerie, perhaps the best player who has never won a major championship, had one of his best chances at a U.S. Open title. But a sense of imminent defeat — actually, self-defeat — always seemed to follow him. That year, at the 17th hole, Monty’s shoulders slumped almost as soon as his second shot left the club face. He knew, before anyone, that his ball, and his Open chances, had just drowned.

How can you play inspired golf for Europe’s honor in the Ryder Cup, but never win a major championship for your own glory? Monty’s dad was secretary of hallowed Royal Troon Golf Club. So, with his talent, such a trophy was always assumed. Is that some part of the puzzle of why he never got one? In perverse golf, is that how it works?

In 2011, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy — who grew up playing famous Royal Portrush Golf Club, but came from the opposite end of Great Britain’s social order, much hoped, but nothing assumed — came to Congressional and set the U.S. Open scoring record (268). Where Montgomerie seemed to have a mental block, McIlroy saw nothing but the open door of opportunity.

Lifetime achievement

The U.S. Open’s history is one of constant quests, such as Mickelson’s and Montgomerie’s. Reporters gravitate to stories with dimension. One of the longest and most emotionally draining, in every sense, was the pursuit of full-fledged stardom by gifted, gregarious Payne Stewart.

Now, everything about his life is framed by his death at age 42 in an airplane crash just four months after winning his second U.S. Open and his third major title in 1999 at Pinehurst. With hindsight, it is a relief to see him in that final bright light because we followed him through so many frustrations for almost 20 years.

Seldom does an athlete's entire career come down to one crisis that he knows in his heart will define the way he is remembered. It's even rarer for that athlete to rise to the occasion spectacularly, doing things his sport has never seen, and, essentially, erase all the doubts and digs that have dogged him.

In the final round, Stewart’s primary foes were the three best young U.S. players: Mickelson, Woods and David Duval. In the previous four years, they had won 29 PGA Tour events. Late-career Payne had won one.

Yet Stewart's 25-foot putt to save par at the 16th pulled him into a tie for the lead. A midiron to five feet at the 17th hole set up a birdie to take the lead. Finally, at the 18th hole, after an errant drive, a layup and a wedge to 15 feet, Stewart gave his summation to the jury: Right in the heart to become the first man in Open history, to that point, to sink a putt of any significant length on the 18th green to win the tournament.

Stewart, a flamboyant man of colorful knickers and Hogan caps, a crowd pleaser full of quips, was asked to “Give us your emotions.”

“If I did that,” he said, “I wouldn’t be able to speak.”

True grit

Each major championship attempts to identify, and emphasize, different gifts of golf ability and personal character. The Masters loves power, daring and imagination. The British Open wants to find the fellow who would have made the sturdiest stoic sheep herder in a Scottish seaside gale in Shakespeare’s time. The U.S. Open identifies competitive guts and brainy self-controlled positional strategy.

Three champions, with five U.S. Opens among them, exemplify these traits, even though, at first glance, “one of them does not look like the others.” Brooks Koepka, current No. 4 player in the world, seems like he could bench press Curtis Strange and Tom Kite, one in each hand.

“I always feel like I’m overlooked. It doesn’t bug me. I just keep plugging away, kind of hide behind closed doors, which is nice, the way I’d like to keep it,” said Koepka after his back-to-back wins in 2017-18. Then he added slyly, “Going to get kind of impossible.”

At their core, all three are implacable expressionless competitors. Koepka’s titanic length, and four major titles at age 30, mean his career already outshines theirs. But Strange, No. 1 in the world when he won back-to-back Opens in 1988 and ’89, and Kite, the leading money winner in Tour history when he won the ’92 Open, belong in any “I’m overlooked” chip-on-shoulder group photo.

“I like to think it’s guts,” Strange said in ‘89. “Every year that’s what it takes to win the Open. I was born with it. Nurtured it along … You have to have a mean streak in you … I want it a bunch. And they know it.”

“Competing is the whole shootin’ match,” said Kite, legally blind without glasses, around 150 pounds, few of them muscles, and with no athletic talent in any other sport but an endless willingness to work. No wonder Kite was one of flinty Ben Hogan’s favorite players.

“When you compete in a sport, you’re saying to people, 'I’m putting everything I have out here in front of you,’” Kite said. “You’re out there buck naked."

Never more so than in the mean ol’ U.S. Open, so often won by the last man standing — with that chip still on his shoulder.