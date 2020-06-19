“I know what I want for Father’s Day,” he’d also say. “A cheeseburger from the concession.”

It was his annual gift. Throughout the 1970s and 80s, the U.S. Open was a family summer ritual. School would let out, and Dan Jenkins would huff the family luggage and a portable Olivetti typewriter to the site of the tournament he covered yearly, winning writing prizes first for Sports Illustrated and then Golf Digest. He would install his three kids in what seemed like the same Holiday Inn with the same cloudy swimming pool, whether it was Southern Hills or Cherry Hills. He would pin guest badges on our shirts, and tuck lunch money in our socks, and send us out with instructions to behave, to trot the course until our white Converse sneakers turned brown with dust from the trampled gallery tracks. There were worse lessons in comportment than those you learned watching an Open.

AD

AD

In 1973 it was Oakmont, and Johnny Miller was visible from a hole away on that final Sunday when he shot 63, his hair so blond it looked like the sun was trapped in it. He gleamed. I was 12, and skinny enough to wriggle through the adults who flocked to him with their binoculars, periscopes and umbrella-chairs as he made birdie after birdie on the back nine. The 26-year-old in his daring checkered pants carved irons with a swing so free it looked like a Fred Astaire dance move. But then would come this awkward putting stroke on the slick greens, hunched over, almost knock-kneed — which taught you something about how much nerve it took to win an Open, especially at Oakmont.

What happened on an Open course was as much a trial of the emotions as of the body, my father explained. “A golfer has more opponents than any other athlete,” he pointed out. “Fourteen clubs in the bag, all of the other players in the field, plus wind, sand, heat, cold, rain.” Who coped with all of those elements the best? Who didn’t whine about their bad breaks? Who weathered the early summer storms that always suspended play, the volatile mix of cool air, hot sun and botany that threatened to collapse the merchandise tent and create a mudslide contest into the parking lot by all the guys in loafers with no socks?

“Sports doesn’t really build character,” Dad confided. “But it reveals it.”

AD

AD

You couldn’t help but learn a lot at those Opens, just by sitting next to him and drinking your 10th Coke of the day and listening while he talked to players, caddies, officials, broadcasters, scribes. The mock Tudor clubhouses were populated by all kinds of intriguing characters: a golf veranda was “a noteworthy blend of rumble seat, wax museum, promenade deck, theater wings and courthouse steps,” he once wrote.

He introduced us to an educational character who hung out on the practice green: George Low, a ruddy heavyset man in a plaid jacket, reputed to be the world’s greatest putter. My father explained that he was also an inveterate hustler who could beat you out of money with a rake, a shovel, or a broomstick. Or his foot. Mr. Low, as I always respectfully called him, could putt from 50 feet with a sweep of his instep. Dad did a feature story on him and was rewarded with this immortal quote:

“There ain’t no point loafing with a broke, because nothing falls off,” Low said.

AD

AD

At Inverness in ‘79, we traipsed out to see the scrubby spruce tree that the USGA planted in the dead of night to foil Lon Hinkle. The long hitter Hinkle had found a cut-through to an adjacent fairway to shorten a par-5 and make a birdie for a share of the lead. The USGA blazers pondered the matter as if they were trying to determine the authorship of Shakespeare’s plays, and decided to stick some extra bark in his way. Hinkle defiantly drove over the treetop, but in the end, the straight-up Hale Irwin won. The result wasn’t so much a matter of justice, my father suggested, as temperament once again. The scraggy spruce so distracted Hinkle that he shot himself out of it with a 77. “That tree took me out of the tournament, I think,” he said.

There was a lesson in every great Open finish. Tom Watson’s chip-in at Pebble in ‘82 wasn’t luck, my father explained; it was preparation. “Behind competitive character is conditioning,” he liked to say.

Curtis Strange’s repeat titles in 1988 and ’89 were all about perseverance, and a healthy perspective. “I must be really smart if I’ve won two U.S. Opens,” Strange said deprecatingly, and my father loved him for it.

AD

AD

The problem with too many people, Dad said, was that they “equate winning with intellect, and rich with smart.”

On Sunday night, the sheets of paper would stream out of his portable typewriter, peeling away the excess of sentiment and over-celebration, to find the real character of the competitors underneath. If those pages had too many typos, he’d retype them before he turned them over to an editor. There was a lesson in that too: He tried to write up to the abilities of those he covered, with the same concentration and perfectionism.

All told, my father attended 63 U.S. Opens (231 majors total), until the Olivetti had long been replaced by social media, and Johnny Miller retired as a TV announcer, and the Hinkle tree had withered. At his last one, Erin Hills, he was so frail that he had to bundle up in cashmere and a Hogan cap even in the June heat. But he was still the sharpest observer out there. “How many nails,” he wanted to know, “did it take to build Brooks Koepka?”

AD

AD

Without a U.S. Open in June, I’ll miss the capricious weather, and the sponging mud, and the golfers who’ve been my lifelong instructors. But mainly I miss the man who went off to what he called “the peaceful shore” last March. His Father’s Day presence is still here, though, a mild affectionate voice that points but never lectures in my head.

“Learn your craft,” he said. “And don’t let a thing out of your hands until it’s as good as you can make it.”

Read more from Post Sports: