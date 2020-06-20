“It’s a little screwed up but it’s still the Triple Crown,” Jack Knowlton, head of the Sackatoga Stable partnership that owns Belmont Stakes favorite Tiz the Law, said in May. “Some people will complain it’s not the Triple Crown and if they want to put an asterisk on it, that’s fine. And if they don’t want to hold the horse who wins all three of the races in the same high regard as the other Triple Crown winners because he didn’t race the mile-and-a-half at the end, I get it and I’m okay with that. I would still love to win all three races.”

Here’s what you need to know about the race, which will be held without fans present at Belmont Park on Long Island.

All times Eastern.

Post time: 5:42 p.m.

TV/streaming: NBC’s coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. The network will stream the race at NBCSports.com and on its NBC Sports app.

Field (with morning-line odds)

Tap It to Win (6-1) Sole Volante (9-2) Max Player (15-1) Modernist (15-1) Farmington Road (15-1) Fore Left (30-1) Jungle Runner (50-1) Tiz the Law (6-5) Dr Post (5-1) Pneumatic (8-1)

So it’s a shorter race than usual? Yes. The “Test of the Champion” usually is a grueling 1½-mile (12-furlong) lap around the track at Belmont Park, but this year’s race has been shortened to 1⅛ miles (nine furlongs) to “properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training,” the New York Racing Association said earlier this year.

“It was tough to ask developing 3-year-old horses to go that far after not racing for months,” NYRA chief executive David O’Rourke told the New York Times.

What else is different? Because of its temporary position as the first race of the Triple Crown, this year’s Kentucky Derby will be included in the Road to the Kentucky Derby points race, the system by which horses qualify for the Run for the Roses. The winner of Saturday’s race will receive 150 points — all but guaranteeing a spot at Churchill Downs in September — with 60 points to second, 30 to third, and 15 to fourth.

Only three of the top 18 in the Derby points standings will be racing Saturday: favorite Tiz the Law (the points leader), sixth-place Modernist and 14th-place Sole Volante. Five more United States-based Derby points races will follow over the next four weeks.

