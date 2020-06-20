LSU senior associate athletic director Shelly Mullenix, in an interview with SI, declined to reveal the exact figures for players who have or had been quarantined, but said the numbers were in line with the national rise in cases from Memorial Day weekend and mass protests.

“It’s not surprising we’re seeing the rise right now,” Mullenix said. “It’s a pandemic. We should not be shocked. The story is that it’s exactly what we said it would be. We were prepared from the get-go for a lot of virus. The good news is we’re seeing subtle virus illness.”

No player or staff member has required hospitalization, SI reported, and only a few have experienced anything other than mild symptoms.

An undisclosed number of players are in quarantine after visiting nightclubs near campus in a section known as Tigerland. State health officials on Friday announced more than 100 Tigerland bar patrons had tested positive for the virus, and warned others bar-goers to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Some infected or potentially infected players, according to SI, are continuing to participate in outdoor workouts with their quarantine group.

Other schools reported to have athletes and/or members of the staff with positive tests since June 1, when voluntary on-campus workouts were allowed to begin in football and men’s and women’s basketball, following NCAA approval:

Alabama: Eight football players tested positive, according to SI, over two rounds of testing, the first of which was conducted June 5.

Arkansas State: Seven athletes in three sports tested positive early this month, the school announced, and all were in quarantine for 14 days without symptoms.

Auburn: Three football players tested positive, according to WSFA.

Central Florida: Three of the 60 players who went back to campus early this month tested positive, the school announced.

Clemson: The school, in a release on Friday, announced 23 football players had tested positive, the same day South Carolina health officials revealed the state’s highest number of coronavirus cases to date (1,081).

The release, which indicated the majority of the cases were asymptomatic, came less than a week after a peaceful protest in downtown Clemson organized by a handful of football players, with an estimated 3,000 in attendance.

Players not testing positive or who have not had known contact with an infected teammate are continuing to participate in workouts, according to a Clemson spokesperson.

Florida State: At least one football player has tested positive, a spokesperson told CNN.

Houston: Six athletes tested positive, the school announced June 12, prompting officials to suspend on-campus workouts as the city was experiencing a spike in cases.

All of the players were asymptomatic, and, per a report in the Houston Chronicle, the school was testing players displaying symptoms when they arrived back on campus.

Kansas State: All football workouts have been suspended for 14 days after 14 athletes out of 130 tested were positive for covid-19 as of Friday.

Southern Methodist: Five student-athletes tested positive and are isolated, athletic director Rick Hart told the Dallas Morning News. Others have been quarantined as part of the school’s contact tracing program.

Texas: Thirteen football players have tested positive, the school announced on Thursday. Each of those players is in self-isolation, according to Allen Hardin, the Longhorns’ executive senior associate athletic director for sports medicine and performance.

Texas Tech: Nine men’s basketball players tested positive, the school announced June 8.