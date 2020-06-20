Many would argue that the Redskins honoring Mitchell is overdue as well, given his significant contributions, on and off the field, in his 41 years with the team as a player, scout and front-office executive.

Mitchell was the first black player acquired by Marshall, who in 1962 became the last NFL owner to integrate his team’s roster. He did so, as part of a trade with the Cleveland Browns, only after federal officials threatened to deny the Redskins use of what’s now known as RFK Stadium for their home games.

Mitchell, who died at 84 on April 5, was a four-time Pro Bowl honoree and a 1983 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He acknowledged upon retiring from the Redskins in 2003 that he had been “deeply hurt” by former owner Jack Kent Cooke’s decision to pass him over for the team’s general manager job in 1988 and by then-coach Steve Spurrier’s decision to issue his uniform number to another player in 2002.

Gwen Mitchell, his wife of 61 years, said in a statement released by the team Saturday that her husband would have been “thrilled and humbled” by the recognition.

Team owner Daniel Snyder called Mitchell “one of the greatest men I have ever known.”

“Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team’s history, but in the National Football League,” Snyder said in a team statement. “He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community, where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts.”

The monument to Marshall was removed Friday without consultation with the team, so the announcement that FedEx Field’s lower bowl will be renamed is the first step in Snyder’s 21-year tenure as owner to distance the team from racism in its past. The Redskins’ six-paragraph statement made no reference to Marshall, whose name also appears on the Ring of Fame that encircles the stadium’s inside upper wall. According to a person familiar with the Redskins’ deliberations, the team is revisiting the question of whether Marshall’s name should remain among the 51 members of the organization honored there.

In replacing Marshall’s name with Mitchell’s for the main seating bowl, the Redskins, in a sense, join the growing ranks of businesses, cities and institutions that are removing racially charged symbols — from statues of Confederate war dead to racially stereotyped product names and logos — as the nation grapples with its legacy of racism amid calls for justice and an end to systemic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s killing while in police custody last month in Minneapolis.

Snyder has given no indication that he is willing to reconsider the team’s nickname, which many regard as a racist slur. Snyder has insisted throughout his ownership that the nickname is an honorific and a proud part of the team’s legacy that he will never change.

Mitchell is only the second former player to have his jersey retired in the team’s 88-year history, joining former quarterback Sammy Baugh (No. 33). Rather than retire jerseys, the team’s general practice has been to not issue the numbers of great players of its past. Spurrier notably violated that practice by issuing Mitchell’s No. 49 to a journeyman tight end, Leonard Stephens, in 2002. Mitchell’s retirement followed a few months later.

Mitchell was an explosive and versatile game-changer during his seven seasons with the Redskins, primarily lining up at flanker. In eulogizing Mitchell, Washington Post columnist Thomas Boswell hailed him as “the most electric man with a football in his hands in D.C. history.”

Former Redskins safety Brig Owens hailed Mitchell’s impact off the field, calling him “our Jackie Robinson” in Saturday’s statement from the team.

“He had to handle the pressure of being the first African American football player to integrate the Washington Redskins,” Owens said. “He, like Jackie, was a military officer headquartered in the D.C. area when he received notice of his trade. In the face of great adversity, he served as a role model for the Washington, D.C., community, the Redskins, its fan base and the NFL.”

