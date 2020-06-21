“He was hungry. I know that. I felt for him,” Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard said. “He’s trained well and the ability he has got to arrive in the box, it is a big thing I’ve spoken about with him all season. He will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us — not just in this run-in but obviously going forward.”

After setting up Pulisic’s goal, captain Cesar Azpilicueta assisted on Olivier Giroud’s go-ahead strike two minutes later as fourth-place Chelsea strengthened its case for a UEFA Champions League berth next season.

🗣"I don't think I hit it perfect with my left" 🤣



Chrisitan Pulisic on coming off the bench and making the difference pic.twitter.com/naqPUjmWZm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2020

Pulisic was not the only American to enjoy an eventful weekend.

Attacker Giovanni Reyna, 17, celebrated his first Bundesliga start for second-place Borussia Dortmund by assisting on the first of Erling Haaland’s two goals during a 2-0 victory at RB Leipzig.

First @Bundesliga_EN start, first assist for Gio Reyna ✨🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lW7iYkIp39 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2020

Center back Chris Richards, 20, made his Bayern Munich first-team debut, entering in the 84th minute of the Bundesliga champions’ 3-1 victory over Freiburg.

Forward Taylor Booth, 19, made his first start for Bayern Munich II, logging 70 minutes in a 2-2 draw at Magdeburg in the third division. Also in the German third flight, Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines, 22, scored in the 49th minute — three minutes after entering — in a 3-2 defeat at Mannheim. It was his second goal of the season.

McKinze Gaines has been a man on a mission since the restart. Another goal today, giving him 2 goals and an assist over the last 5 games. Looks like a completely different player. pic.twitter.com/Lao8yCzbZX — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) June 20, 2020

In Poland, Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief scored in the 27th minute — his first goal of the season — for a 1-0 victory at Pogon Szczecin.

In Denmark, Haitian-born forward Louicius Don Deedson, 19, scored in the waning moments — his first goal in Europe — as Hobro won at Esbjerg, 3-1.

Here is the weekly rundown of 180 Americans competing abroad:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: entered in 55th minute (scored in 60th) in 2-1 victory at Aston Villa

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: entered in 90+ in 3-0 victory over Sheffield United

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): U-23 season complete

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Brentford

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Preston North End

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 86 in 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 62 in 3-2 victory at Millwall

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in uniform for 1-1 draw with Stoke City

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform for 1-0 defeat to Charlton

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in uniform for 1-0 defeat to Barnsley

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): played 81 (assist) in 2-0 victory at RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: entered in 46th

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 4-1 victory at Schalke

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): not in uniform

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90

This little sequence from @WMckennie today was filthy. pic.twitter.com/lP8CwqETt9 — Stu Holden (@stuholden) June 20, 2020

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Mainz

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): entered in 84th in 3-1 victory over Freiburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw with Augsburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: played 63 in 1-1 draw at Köln

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform (hamstring injury) for 3-1 victory at Paderborn (leaving the club this summer)

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: in uniform, did not play in 4-0 defeat at Hoffenheim

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Bochum

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 69th

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90 (assist) in 4-1 victory over Hostein Kiel

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in uniform for 1-1 draw at St. Pauli

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: not in uniform

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat at Heidenheim

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 2-1 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue (reportedly transferring to England)

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): played 82 in 2-2 draw at Magdeburg

Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): played 53

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in 46th (scored in 49th) in 3-2 defeat at Mannheim

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in uniform, did not play

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 61st in 2-1 defeat at 1860 Munich

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): played 32 (red card) in 3-0 defeat at Würzberger

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): entered in 81st in 3-0 victory at Zwickau

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): U-19 season complete

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 86 in 2-1 victory at Racing Santander

ITALY

Serie B

(Season to resume Friday)

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: vs. Maritimo on Monday

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 victory at Sion

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Tirol

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: played 70 (scored in 27th) in 1-0 victory at Pogon Szczecin

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): entered in 83rd in 3-1 victory over Wisla Krakow

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): entered in 90+ (scored in 90+) in 3-1 victory at Esbjerg

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 87

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90+ (transferring to OB after the season)

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 90 in 4-3 defeat to AGF

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in uniform, did not play in 0-0 draw with Randers

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 4-0 victory at AaB

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: vs. Elfsborg on Monday

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: not in uniform for 2-0 defeat to AIK

Östersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 0-0 draw at Örebro

Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: not in uniform

Damallsvenskan

(Season to resume Saturday)

Örebro midfielder Heather Williams

Örebro forward Kayla Braffet

Örebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice

Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley

Vittsjo forward Summer Green

Vittsjo defender Lorina White

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: entered in 75th in 2-2 draw at Valerenga

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: entered in 85th in 1-0 victory over Rosenborg

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 69th in 5-1 victory at Denizlispor

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Hapoel Beer Sheva

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat to Maccabi Netanya

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in uniform for 1-1 draw at Xanthi

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: in uniform, did not play in 2-0 victory over Honved

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: in uniform, did not play

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

(Season in limbo)

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 2 goals)

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (6th place; 10 matches, 8 starts, 1 goal)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; 5 matches, 1 start)

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (2nd place; 2 matches)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (7th place; 0 matches)

Ascenso MX