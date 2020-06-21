NASCAR said in a statement that the noose was discovered in the late afternoon, on a day when its Cup Series race in Alabama — the first since the company banned all displays of the Confederate flag after Wallace pushed for such a move — was postponed because of rain.

“We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR said. “We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Declaring the act shows “how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace said in a statement he shared on social media, “Over the last few weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.

“Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’

“This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to stand proudly for what I believe in.”