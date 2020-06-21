One day after NFL stars in a video called upon the league to increase its support of its players, Goodell admitted the league was wrong for ignoring those who spoke out against police brutality and encouraged peaceful protests.

“Explain this to the NFL,” Trump said at Saturday’s rally. “I like the NFL. I like Roger Goodell. But I didn’t like what he said a week ago. I said: ‘Where did that come from in the middle of the summer? Nobody’s even asking.’ ”

"We will never kneel to our National Anthem, or our great American flag," said Trump at his #TulsaRally, taking aim at Roger Goodell and the NFL for their recent support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement pic.twitter.com/ReBOECRcFk — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 21, 2020

Trump then continued the topic of players taking a knee during the national anthem one week after tweeting he would not watch the NFL or U.S. national soccer teams if the players protested during the anthem.

“We will never kneel to our national anthem or our great American flag,” he said Saturday. “We will stand proud, and we will stand tall. I thought we won that battle with the NFL. Their stadiums were emptying out. Did you see those stadiums? Took them a long time to get you back. Lot of people didn’t like that. You know, lot of people that you wouldn’t even think would care that much. I’ve had people that I said, ‘These are super-left liberals,’ and they didn’t like it.”

Trump said in 2017, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say: ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out. He’s fired!’ ” On Wednesday, Trump said he would welcome a Kaepernick return to the NFL but “he has to be able to play well.”

