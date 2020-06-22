As college players began to return to their campuses to resume voluntary summer workouts after the coronavirus shut down sports, several teams were dealing with outbreaks. LSU, the reigning national champion, placed at least a quarter of its roster — 30 of 115 players — in quarantine because of virus-related concerns, according to Sports Illustrated, with that number fluid based on test results.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence you’re seeing the outbreaks [on college teams] in states where you already have outbreaks,” Gottlieb said. “I think this week is going to be a pivotal week for us to get a picture on where this is headed in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas and whether they’re tipping over into exponential growth or not. The problem with exponential growth is that everything looks sort of okay until all of a sudden it doesn’t. The cases are building very quickly in those states. Deaths are down and I think they’ll continue to stay down in part because we’re treating this disease better and in part because for now the outbreaks for now are among the younger [population] as older people do a much better job of protecting themselves.”