The 38-player board, consisting of an eight-member executive subcommittee and representatives of all 30 teams, voted 33-5 against the proposal, a person familiar with the vote confirmed. The move retains for the union the leverage of a potential grievance accusing the owners of negotiating in bad faith — which it would almost certainly file if Manfred implements a plan for the season.

The MLBPA executive board “reaffirmed the players’ eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible,” the union said in a statement. “To that end, we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with [MLB] in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule.”

AD

AD

The Major League Baseball Players Association today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/1OnFBsoEjd — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 22, 2020

The owners have signaled their preference for a negotiated settlement, fearing both a potential grievance and the loss of revenue from the expanded postseason that would have been part of an agreement. However, Manfred has indicated he would have the owners’ authority to implement a schedule in the absence of one.

Over the weekend, Manfred pointed to June 29 as a target for reopening spring training camps and somewhere in late July for Opening Day. MLB has insisted the season must end by Sept. 27, with the postseason contained to October, to guard against a second wave of the novel coronavirus wiping out the playoffs.

The inability to strike a deal — after weeks of talks, proposals, angry letters and recriminations — reflects the distrust between the sides, as well as deep philosophical differences and differing interpretations of the March 26 agreement governing the terms of the sport’s shutdown in the wake of the pandemic.

AD

AD

“While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league,” the union’s statement read, “the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other.”

The unyielding nature of the sides’ positions — mostly focused around how, and how much, players would be paid in 2020 — destroyed the chances of an earlier deal, which could have allowed the sport to move forward on its preferred plan to launch the season around July 4. The players proposed as many as 114 games over the course of the talks; the owners at one time proposed 82.

Despite the obvious acrimony between the sides evidenced in this negotiation, they still must hammer out the terms of the health and safety protocols, which are now more important and daunting than ever, with coronavirus case numbers spiking in a number of states that are home to major league teams. Last week, at least five players and three staff members of the Philadelphia Phillies tested positive for the virus, and USA Today has reported at least 40 players across the sport have tested positive.

AD

AD

Among the bigger issues is how to deal with players — in regards to both pay and the accrual of service time, which determines when they are eligible for free agency — who decide to opt out of playing this season, either because of health risks or personal preference. Even some perfectly healthy players, including those whose wives are due to give birth, could balk at playing amid a pandemic for what amounts to around a third of their salary.

Unlike other sports, MLB has been aiming to play its season with teams in their home stadiums — as opposed to a single-site, quarantined “bubble” — which ratchets up the degree of difficulty when factoring in elements such as travel between cities and varied health restrictions from state to state.

But with the lengthy, intense economic battle now all but resolved — if not amiably — the sides can focus all their attention on health and safety. The trajectory of the season remains to be seen, with the coronavirus having the biggest say, but for the first time throughout this saga, the starting line is at least coming into view.

AD

AD