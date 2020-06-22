“The 2020 NWSL season will be defined by the NWSL as the number of games played by a team in the tournament,” the league said. “For example, this means that for two teams (those making the final) the 2020 NWSL season will include 7 games, while for one team the 2020 NWSL will include only 4 games.”

The league also said there will be no postseason, “so it will not be possible for players to earn any incentives based on postseason/playoff achievements,” and it will not issue season awards. It will, however, give tournament awards, such as MVP and Best XI.

With the Challenge Cup, the NWSL will become the first U.S. team sport to start competition since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all leagues in March. The NWSL was to have kicked off its eighth season April 18.

The league has not announced plans to start the regular season in home markets late this summer or in the fall, but one person close to the situation, who requested anonymity because the outlook could change, said “more likely than not,” the tournament will serve as the only formal competition this year.

“The only way [the NWSL] plays the regular season,” the person added, “is if there is a path to opening stadiums for [large number of] fans, and that’s pretty low.”

The league’s economic health relies heavily on ticket sales and game-day revenue.

A league spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

MLS is also conducting a summer tournament (July 8 through Aug. 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando) and formulating plans to resume the regular season, which was suspended in March after two weeks.

The NWSL tournament will run through July 26, with players and staff living in an “NWSL Village” and undergoing regular testing. Spectators will not be allowed to attend matches.

CBS will carry Saturday’s opener between the defending champion North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns, the first over-the-air national broadcast of a U.S. women’s pro soccer game. CBS will also show the final; all other matches are available on CBS’s digital platform.

Every team will play four first-round matches. All but one will advance to the knockout stage. The early round and quarterfinals will take place at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, will stage the semifinals and final.

The NWSL will follow temporary international guidelines by allowing five substitutions (instead of three). Knockout matches that are tied after 90 minutes will go directly to a penalty kick tiebreaker (instead of 30 minutes of extra time).

The league will announce team rosters Monday, with several U.S. national team players expected to opt out. They include Alex Morgan, who gave birth six weeks ago, and Carli Lloyd, who has a minor knee injury. Others, including Megan Rapinoe, have reservations about playing during the pandemic.