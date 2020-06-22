Bertans, who has not practiced for months since the NBA shut down in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, felt that attempting to come back and play would “not be the smartest thing to do,” according to a person familiar with his mind-set. Bertans, 27, is expected to be one of the top players in the upcoming free agent class and is the Wizards’ highest priority to re-sign.

The Wizards (24-40) received an invitation to the NBA’s scheduled restart but are the only Eastern Conference team currently not seeded in the playoff picture.

Still, As they have for several months, the Wizards prioritize Bertans as their biggest target to re-sign during free agency.

Bertans, who missed 10 games because of a quad injury, will end the season with 200 three-pointers on 42.4 percent shooting, tied for seventh in the NBA. In February, Bertans participated in the Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend and that same month, the Wizards shot down trade offers from other teams expressing interest.

Before his 2019-20 breakout season, Bertans overcame a history of major injuries in Europe, as well as a limited role at the start of his NBA career. In March 2015 while playing in Spain, Bertans tore his right ACL for the second time in his career. The injury made Bertans realize he needed to make a lifestyle change, so he cut out junk food and became a pescatarian.

“When the second time it happened that’s when I started thinking, ‘I’ve got to change something. I can’t keep doing the same thing all over again and maybe come back to the same result,’ ” Bertans said in an interview earlier this season. “And food was one of the things I always knew I needed [to be] healthy.”

In 2016, Bertans started his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs and came off the bench primarily as a spot-up three-point specialist. During the 2018-19 season, Bertans made 59.6 percent of his corner threes, but after his arrival in Washington, his range expanded, and his confidence bloomed, as evidenced on a December night when he trash-talked a former Spurs coach after going 8-for-12 from deep.

“In terms of the way he shoots it,” Bradley Beal said, when asked if Bertans was the best shooter he’s ever had as a teammate, “he’s No. 1, for sure.”

The Wizards will be permitted to sign a player to replace Bertans for the remaining games in Orlando.