But the lack of an official announcement also reflected the important, sobering work still to be done in reaching a second agreement on the health and safety protocols that will serve as a blueprint for navigating a truncated season — by far the shortest in the sport’s modern history — amid a global pandemic.

At a minimum, Tuesday’s news, reported by several outlets, that the players agreed to a July 1 report date and the general outline of the health and safety protocols meant it was time for players to begin making plans to travel to their teams’ cities. All teams are expected to hold their camps at their home facilities — as opposed to spring training sites in Florida and Arizona — with the possible exception of the Toronto Blue Jays, who are hampered by Canadian travel limitations.

AD

AD

Although there were no major issues expected to threaten an agreement on health and safety, there were countless factors to sort through, with the landscape around the coronavirus outbreak growing more daunting by the day. Several states across the Sun Belt, which are home to more than a third of MLB teams, have seen their case numbers spike in recent weeks.

Already, the Philadelphia Phillies have confirmed an outbreak stemming from their spring headquarters in Clearwater, Fla., in which at least seven players and five staff members have tested positive — one of several developments that prompted MLB to shutter all spring training facilities last week.

The basis of the ongoing talks is the 67-page document delivered from MLB to the union in mid-May that outlined various protocols for testing, social distancing and other topics. It was expected the document could grow considerably before reaching its final form.

AD

AD

Unlike some other sports, baseball is aiming to play this season with teams in their home cities, as opposed to a one-site, quarantined “bubble.” Teams will be aligned geographically to reduce travel.

Among the most pressing matters in the health and safety negotiation was how to deal with players who opt out of playing in 2020, either because they have medical conditions that make them high-risk or because they have made a personal calculation that the risk of contracting the coronavirus outweighs the reward. Players will earn 37 percent of their original 2020 salaries if the season reaches its full 60 games.

At a minimum, players in the high-risk category are expected to be paid and to accrue service time even if they opt out, though the union at one time was seeking to extend that protection to players with immediate family members who are high-risk.

AD

AD

The shift in focus from economics to health and safety came after the sides failed to reach agreement on the former, leaving MLB to implement its own schedule — which it had the power to do as long as players are paid full, prorated shares of their 2020 salaries and the health and safety protocols are agreed to.

After the union’s executive board voted Monday to reject MLB’s final proposal, a 60-game regular season and an expanded, 16-team position, the league indicated it would implement a regular season schedule of that length, though it did not have the power to implement the expanded postseason.

The sides have also yet to announce an agreement on a slate of potential rule changes, many of them proposed as a way of mitigating the threat of the coronavirus outbreak. Among the most prominent rule changes being considered was playing the 2020 season with the designated hitter in both leagues for 2020 and starting each extra inning with a runner on second base — a rule already used in some minor leagues and in international play.

AD

AD