It took less than two weeks for the Washington Nationals to sign all of their 2020 draft picks, meaning Cade Cavalli, Cole Henry, Sammy Infante, Holden Powell, Brady Lindsly and Mitchell Parker are now part of the organization.

This year’s draft was slimmed down to five rounds amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Nationals were allotted $6,647,700 to sign their six selections; they were awarded a compensation pick after Anthony Rendon departed for the Los Angeles Angels in December. They then maneuvered that bonus pool money to land Henry, a draft-eligible sophomore, and Infante, an 18-year-old high school shortstop.

Cavalli, their first-round pick at No. 22 overall and a right-hander out of Oklahoma, agreed to terms at his slot value of $3,027,000.

Henry signed for $2 million, according to a person with knowledge of his deal. The right-hander out of LSU was picked 55th. That gave him a slot value of $1,307,000, and the Nationals spent way above that to make sure he turned pro. He had the option of returning to college and — at 20 years old — could have raised his stock in a future draft. But Washington paid Henry as if he were selected 18 picks higher, and that was enough.

Infante, the 71st pick, had a full scholarship to the University of Miami on the table. His slot value was $884,200, and the Nationals signed him for $1 million, according to people with knowledge of the situation. And because they spent about $809,000 over slot between Henry and Infante, they had to trim elsewhere.

The Nationals saved most on Lindsly, a catcher out of Oklahoma. Lindsly expected to go undrafted and vie for a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 as a free agent. Instead, Washington picked him in the fourth round, 123rd overall, which carries a slot value of $464,500. He later signed for $20,000 anyway, according to MLB.com. Then Parker, a left-hander out of San Jacinto College North, signed for $100,000 — $246,800 below his slot value.

That gave the Nationals a chance with Henry, who had the most leverage of any of their selections. As of Tuesday afternoon, Powell’s signing bonus was not known. A reliever out of UCLA, he signed Friday and had a slot value of $618,200. After accounting for signing bonuses for the other players, the Nationals would have had a maximum of $500,700 left to offer him.

