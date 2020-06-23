Cavalli, their first-round pick at No. 22 overall and a right-hander out of Oklahoma, agreed to terms at his slot value of $3,027,000.

Henry signed for $2 million, according to a person with knowledge of his deal. The right-hander out of LSU was picked 55th. That gave him a slot value of $1,307,000, and the Nationals spent way above that to make sure he turned pro. He had the option of returning to college and — at 20 years old — could have raised his stock in a future draft. But Washington paid Henry as if he were selected 18 picks higher, and that was enough.

Infante, the 71st pick, had a full scholarship to the University of Miami on the table. His slot value was $884,200, and the Nationals signed him for $1 million, according to people with knowledge of the situation. And because they spent about $809,000 over slot between Henry and Infante, they had to trim elsewhere.

The Nationals saved most on Lindsly, a catcher out of Oklahoma. Lindsly expected to go undrafted and vie for a maximum signing bonus of $20,000 as a free agent. Instead, Washington picked him in the fourth round, 123rd overall, which carries a slot value of $464,500. He later signed for $20,000 anyway, according to MLB.com. Then Parker, a left-hander out of San Jacinto College North, signed for $100,000 — $246,800 below his slot value.

That gave the Nationals a chance with Henry, who had the most leverage of any of their selections. As of Tuesday afternoon, Powell’s signing bonus was not known. A reliever out of UCLA, he signed Friday and had a slot value of $618,200. After accounting for signing bonuses for the other players, the Nationals would have had a maximum of $500,700 left to offer him.

