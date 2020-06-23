The NCAA announcement came one day after SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that the conference will consider not holding postseason events in Mississippi unless the state changes its flag, and Conference USA on Monday also banned championship events in the state because of its flag. But neither the NCAA nor the conference announcements mentioned any state other than Mississippi, even though a number of states have flags that contain references to the Confederacy.

The NCAA has offered no public explanation for its decision to limit the action to Mississippi, but a person who has been briefed on the discussion said the organization’s focus will remain on changing the Mississippi flag because the Confederate battle flag emblem has been used as a symbol of racism and hate.

A number of Confederate monuments and statues have come down amid the protests that followed the killing of George Floyd during a confrontation with Minneapolis police last month. On Monday, star Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill threatened to leave the program unless the state changed its flag.

Like Mississippi’s flag, Georgia’s state flag, between 1956 and 2001, prominently featured the Confederate battle emblem, before then-Gov. Roy Barnes and the Democratic-controlled legislature created a new flag that de-emphasized the emblem and was not warmly received throughout the state (Barnes said the flag issue played a role in his loss to Sonny Perdue in the 2002 Georgia governor election). Republican lawmakers then threatened to let state voters decide whether to allow the flag with the Confederate battle emblem to return but — faced with the prospect of a boycott led by the NAACP — decided instead to let residents vote between Barnes’s flag and what was seen as a compromise choice: a flag that is nearly identical to the “Stars and Bars” flag flown by the Confederate States of America from 1861 to 1863.

Voters approved the latter in 2004, and the flag has been in use since.

@NCAA and @InsidetheNCAA: Just so ya know, in addition to the Mississippi state flag containing the Confederate Battle Flag, the Georgia state flag, while re-designed to remove the battle emblem, is still a replica of the original national flag of the Confederacy. pic.twitter.com/e36W5WBUTv — Gil Estes (@TheTwoNotes) June 19, 2020

A few of the state’s black lawmakers were accepting of the new flag as its design was debated in 2003, even though it contained Confederate imagery.

“It has never been used by neo-Nazis and the Klan to intimidate and really deprive people of their freedom of speech and right to do what they want to do,” State Sen. Ed Harbison, chairman of the Black Caucus, said after lawmakers approved the “Stars and Bars”-style flag. “I would hesitate to call it a major victory, but what I will call it is a reasonable compromise.”

Said State Rep. Calvin Smyre, a black Democrat from Columbus, “I think a giant step was made to take Georgia into the future.”

Other state flags have ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s state flag is a red cross over a white background, which a state archivist in 1915 said was created to “preserve in permanent form some of the more distinctive features of the Confederate battle flag, particularly the St. Andrew’s cross.” (Florida’s state flag closely resembles Alabama’s.) The state flag of Arkansas features four stars, one for each of the countries to which the state belonged before statehood. The fourth, added in 1923, represents the Confederacy.

Previously, the NCAA banned states that employed the Confederate battle flag symbol only from hosting predetermined championship events, such as the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament, where games are played at neutral sites. However, such states still could host NCAA events if a team earned the right to host based on tournament seeding or ranking. The latter clause was eliminated in last week’s NCAA ruling.

Atlanta is a frequent NCAA tournament site for both men’s and women’s basketball. It has hosted the NCAA men’s Division I basketball Final Four four times since 1977 and was scheduled to do so again this year before it was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The city was expecting more than 100,000 visitors for this year’s Final Four, with the NCAA alone planning to reserve a block of 32,000 hotel rooms. One Georgia State economist estimated the Final Four’s financial impact on the region at more than $100 million.

Atlanta cannot host the men’s Final Four again until at least 2027, as the NCAA already has selected host cities for the event through 2026.

The city also is the annual site of the SEC football championship game. Under terms of a deal worked out in 2015, the conference pays the Atlanta Falcons hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to use Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In exchange, the SEC retains revenue from ticket sales at the 71,000-seat stadium, which regularly sells out despite a cost of $150 for the cheapest ticket.

Mississippi, by contrast, has never hosted an NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament game, but the state has been the site of numerous Division I women’s basketball tournament games, including each tournament between 2016 and 2019, while also hosting regional games for the NCAA baseball tournament.