“It was confirmation for myself personally and validation of what I saw a year ago,” Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said in a video conference with reporters Tuesday afternoon. “It came to pass again this year as well: that the pipeline is there. The pipeline is strong. … We saw that. I thought the education and the information-sharing was outstanding.”

According to Vincent, 22 of the 32 NFL teams participated in the forum, up from two teams at last year’s live event in Atlanta.

“I look at it as progress,” Vincent said. “Would we love to have all 32? Absolutely. But we went from two clubs to 22. … We know it’s not gonna happen overnight.”

The summit took place following an offseason NFL firing-and-hiring cycle in which only one minority head coach was hired, Ron Rivera by the Washington Redskins. That left the league with only four minority head coaches: Rivera, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Los Angeles Chargers’ Anthony Lynn and the Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores.

“We keep promoting this as a shortage of talent, a shortage of people that’s qualified,” Harris, a former NFL quarterback and front office executive, said Tuesday. “There’s no shortage of people capable of coaching and coaching quarterbacks. I think what we need is a commitment to hire. We need more of a commitment to hire quality control guys, quarterback coaches. … We think that can be done by hiring the best-qualified coach. We think there are some black coaches, minority coaches, that fit in that category.”

The league and owners of the 32 NFL teams bolstered some diversity measures in May. But owners tabled a proposal by which a team could have improved its position in the NFL draft by hiring a minority head coach or general manager.

“I think the problem has been not that nobody’s in the pipeline,” said Williams, the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the Redskins now in the team’s front office. “Nobody’s been looking into the valve. … It’s just a matter of the opportunity. I think what has to happen, from an ownership standpoint, they’ve got to look a little deeper. I think the head coaches have to look deeper, the general managers, and see these guys.”

The minority coaching symposium took place following the NFL’s reconsideration, amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, of its previous stance toward quarterback Colin Kaepernick and other players who protested during the national anthem to draw attention to racial inequality and police mistreatment of African Americans.

