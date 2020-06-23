“A Sonoma Raceway staff member discovered a piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose hanging from a tree on raceway property. Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have. The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department,” the raceway said in a statement to SFGate. “Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

AD

AD

The Sonoma, Calif., track is the largest auto racing venue in the Bay Area and hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race, NHRA races and amateur events. It presently is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We take this very seriously,” Steve Page, the track president, told staff and tenants in an email, according to SFGate. “We know you share our goal of operating a facility that is open and welcoming to everyone and we appreciate your support in preventing hostile and offensive activities that violate that spirit.”

The track can accommodate 47,000 fans and also has business tenants on the premises.

“I can’t imagine it’s anyone that works here at the track,” Tom Fallon, a track tenant, told NBC Bay Area. “I think it’s someone who is p----- off at NASCAR. This is a NASCAR track.”

AD

On Monday, NASCAR drivers and crew members showed their support for Wallace by walking his car down the track before the resumption of Sunday’s GEICO 500 at the Alabama track. NASCAR and the FBI promised to investigate how a noose was left in the garage of Wallace, who is the only African American driver in Cup Series events. An Alabama native, Wallace had been outspoken about calling for the removal of the Confederate flag from NASCAR stands and events in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The organization did so earlier this month.

AD

“It’s not a race thing,” he told “Good Morning America.” “It’s about walking into an event and feeling uncomfortable.”

More from The Post: