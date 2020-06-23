Djokovic, 32, organized the Adria Tour to give players a chance to compete after idling since the men’s and women’s pro tours were suspended in mid-March.
But it has proved calamitous, resulting in at least seven positive tests (Djokovic and his wife and fellow players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki, and two coaches) after being staged without following basic health and safety protocols to guard against transmission of the highly contagious virus, such as mask-wearing when possible and maintaining six feet of space between others.
“The moment we arrived in Belgrade, we went to be tested,” Djokovic said in a statement. “My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.
Djokovic’s Adria Tour kicked off with a news conference in Belgrade that included Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov seated side by side, without masks, fielding questions from several rows of reporters not wearing masks. Players shook hands and draped arms around one another after matches and partied together at a crowded nightclub.
Spectators were permitted to attend matches, many sitting side by side and few wearing masks.