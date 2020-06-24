“Really dude, WTF?” Del Rio wrote in the retweet of the post about Wallace. The original tweet appears to have been deleted, and it is unclear whether Del Rio was directing his comments at Wallace or the person who criticized Wallace. An FBI investigation revealed that the noose was part of a pull handle for the garage’s door and had been in place since last fall, long before Wallace’s team was assigned the garage.

After several Twitter users were critical of Del Rio, he responded by writing “I’m 100% for America, if you’re not you can kiss my A$$” as a retweet of a post that identified Del Rio as a supporter of President Trump. The tweet Del Rio responded to also said: “Wish these old racist [sic] would stay off Twitter.”

Del Rio’s posts drew an angry backlash from many on Twitter, including former NBA Coach George Karl, but also praise from some fans and conservative websites.

A Redskins spokesman said the team would not comment on Del Rio’s tweets. No Redskins players appeared to react to them on social media.

Wallace, whose story has gained national attention in part because of his encouraging NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its events, has received widespread support from fellow drivers and other professional athletes in recent weeks.

Del Rio, who coached the Jacksonville Jaguars for nine years and the Oakland Raiders for two and is seen as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds, has generally gotten along well with his players, and his political views don’t seem to have caused a significant problem in the past.

When Trump criticized Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for standing during the Mexican national anthem and sitting for the American one before a 2017 Mexico City game, Del Rio defended Lynch, saying he told his players “everybody should pay respect to the flag … but it is America and everybody can make their choice.”

After Trump’s tweet, Del Rio’s wife, Linda, tweeted that she regretted voting for Trump in the 2016 election.

