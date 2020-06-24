MLS had previously announced the six conference-specific groups, and on Wednesday released the dates, times and TV coverage for the 54-match competition, which will run July 8-Aug. 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the Disney World campus.

United’s matches against Toronto (ESPN) and New England (FS1) will kick off at 8 p.m., and the Montreal game (Spanish-language TUDN) will start at 10:30 p.m.

For weather and TV reasons, all group matches will begin at 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. All but seven games will take place at night. Two round-of-16 games will kick off at 11 p.m.

The semifinals and final are set for 8 p.m.

The tournament will launch July 8 with Orlando City facing Inter Miami at 8 p.m. and Nashville SC playing the Chicago Fire at 10:30. Both are on ESPN.

MLS will be the first U.S. men’s team sport to return from the shutdown caused by the health crisis. All 26 teams will house in a “controlled environment” at a resort on Disney property. Players and staff members will be monitored daily and tested regularly.

The league will set boundaries for players and staff, reducing interaction with anyone outside the MLS “bubble.”

No spectators will be allowed to attend the matches, all of which will be shown live on ESPN, Fox Sports or Univision platforms.

The National Women’s Soccer League will be the first U.S. team sport to restart competition with an eight-team tournament starting this weekend in greater Salt Lake City.

MLS was two weeks into the regular season when the play was suspended in March. Although the group matches will count toward the regular season standings, the knockout games will not.

MLS has tentative plans to resume the regular season in home markets late this summer or in the fall, though the pandemic will dictate whether that is possible.

In Florida, all clubs will have at least four full days between matches. Per a temporary international rule change, teams will be able to use five substitutes instead of three. Knockout matches that are even after 90 minutes will go directly into a penalty-kick tiebreaker (no 30-minute overtime).

On Wednesday, MLS made a change to the competition format. The top three teams from Group A, which is the only group with six teams, will advance to the knockout stage; previously, it was the top two.

