Cancellation “was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” Michael Capiraso said. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

Social distancing is all but impossible in a marathon, and traveling may be impossible for international competitors.

The race, which had been set for Nov. 1, will take place Nov. 7, 2021, and follows the precedent set by the Boston Marathon, which had been postponed from April until September before being canceled in May. The Oct. 4 London and Oct. 11 Chicago marathons remain scheduled; the Tokyo Marathon took place in March with only elite runners competing. The Marine Corps Marathon remains scheduled for Oct. 25 in the Washington, D.C. area.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

Runners who have registered for the 2020 NYC Marathon can choose to receive a refund or defer entry over the next three years. They can also run a virtual version of the event, with details about that coming in July.

