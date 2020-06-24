McDaniel, a shifty, facilitating point guard nationally ranked as the No. 41 player in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports, wasn’t sure what to expect. But several of his teammates, including 2021 blue-chipper Trevor Keels, advised him on how to approach the steady stream of contact. Don’t get too eager, they told him. Let this process come to you.

“They just told me not to put too much pressure on this,” McDaniel said. “Don’t go out seeking attention; let it come to you. Because otherwise you’re just putting more pressure on yourself.”

Division I interest is nothing new for McDaniel, who received his first college offer before he had played a single high school game for the Panthers. But many top programs wait to extend their offers until they can speak with a player directly, meaning that this past week has seen a lot of doors opened to the young guard.

June 15 was a Monday, and by the end of last week McDaniel had announced offers from VCU, LSU, Iona, Bryant, Connecticut, Georgetown and Michigan.

“I had heard about it so much that by the time it happened, I was kind of expecting it,” McDaniel said. “So when it happened it wasn’t too surreal. But it’s still a lot.”

He said that very few of his initial conversations with these programs were focused on basketball. They mostly wanted to see what he was like as a person.

“They really don’t ask about basketball as much,” McDaniel said. “That’s good. It’s important to have the connection on and off the court.”

McDaniel headlines a large pack of local talent in the Class of 2022. There are seven players from the D.C. area ranked in 247Sports’ top 100. Compared with the final rankings of previous years, it’s the highest total this area has seen in over a decade.

In the days since June 15, each of the elite players has amassed impressive offers. Glenelg Country forward Noah Batchelor (No. 52) has been offered by Marquette, North Carolina State and Penn State, among others. Bishop McNamara big man Favour Aire (No. 53) picked up offers from U-Conn., Maryland and Virginia Tech. Guard Rodney Rice (No. 54), who recently announced he would be transferring from Bullis to DeMatha, was offered by Miami, Rutgers and LSU. Gonzaga guard Judah Mintz (No. 61) had offers from Seton Hall, Maryland and LSU. DeMatha guard Tyrell Ward (No. 67) added Georgetown, Wake Forest and George Mason to his list. St. John’s forward Christian Watson (No. 97) was offered by Xavier, Rhode Island and Georgetown.

Notes:

FOOTBALL

Lake Braddock quarterback Billy Edwards and Loudoun County wide receiver Tariq Sims committed to Old Dominion last week, giving the Monarchs a dangerous passing game duo out of Northern Virginia.

Bullis quarterback Christian Veilleux and Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams were announced as finalists for the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition. They are among 20 signal callers that will take part in a three-day camp in Tennessee at the end of the month. Veilleux is committed to Penn State, and Williams is expected to choose between LSU, Oklahoma and Maryland on July 4.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Former Bethesda-Chevy Chase star Elijah Wood committed to Nebraska on Friday. Wood, a three-star prospect who spent last year at Berkmar High in Georgia, also announced he would be reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020. He had previously been committed to Rhode Island.

Blair guard Alfred Worrell announced in a tweet Sunday that he will be transferring to Archbishop Carroll in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. The junior was one of the area’s top scorers this past winter, averaging more than 20 points per game.