In 2006, two years after Schott’s death, the University of Cincinnati baseball stadium was named after her following a $2 million donation to the school’s athletic department by the Marge and Charles Schott Foundation. There have been a number of calls to remove her name from the stadium over the years, with the school finally taking action in the wake of social justice protests spurred by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Marge Schott’s record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our University’s core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion,” school president Neville G. Pinto said in a statement announcing the board’s decision. “My recommendation to the board to remove her name is grounded in the firm belief that speaking out against exclusion is as essential as speaking up for inclusion. I hope this action serves as an enduring reminder that we cannot remain silent or indifferent when it comes to prejudice, hate or inequity. More than ever, our world needs us to convert our values into real and lasting action.”

Schott was 39 when her husband died of a heart attack and she inherited his car dealership, pig-iron interests and brickmaking plants. Initially admired by fans for keeping ticket and concession prices low at Riverfront Stadium and for claiming she bought the Reds to keep them from being moved out of Cincinnati — never mind that the chances of that happening were slim — she soon gained national infamy for a startling number of offensive comments and actions.

Recalling a 1991 meeting with Kiichi Miyazawa, then the prime minister of Japan, she mocked Miyazawa with a racist depiction of his accent.

In a speech before a civic group in 1994, Schott talked about how she forbid her players from growing beards or wearing earrings. “Only fruits wear earrings,” she said

In a deposition submitted in a lawsuit filed against the team by a former employee, the Reds’ former marketing manager claimed he heard Schott refer to black players Eric Davis and Dave Parker as her “million-dollar [n-word]s.” He also claimed he had found a Nazi armband in a drawer at her house and that he had overheard her saying “sneaky [expletive] Jews are all alike.” Schott claimed she was joking when she said the slurs.

A former Oakland Athletics employee told the New York Times in 1992 that Schott had used the n-word multiple times during an MLB teleconference years earlier. “I’m sick and tired of talking about this race thing,” Schott is alleged to said. “I once had a [n-word] work for me. He couldn’t do the job. I had to put him in the mail room and he couldn’t even handle that. I later found out the [n-word] couldn’t read or write. I would never hire another [n-word]. I’d rather have a trained monkey working for me than a [n-word].”

She opposed women in the workplace and did not like female reporters in the Reds’ clubhouse. “I don’t really think baseball is a woman’s place, honey. I really don’t. I think it should be left to the boys,” she once said.

After umpire John McSherry suffered a heart attack and died during a Reds game at Riverfront Stadium on Opening Day 1996, Schott complained about the game being postponed. The next day, Schott sent flowers she already had received as a gift to the Umpires’ Room at the stadium.

“I think she is the single worst person I’ve ever known,” one longtime, unnamed Reds employee told Sports Illustrated’s Rick Reilly in 1996. “Spiteful, mean-spirited and evil.”

The University of Cincinnati also will remove Schott’s name from a space in the school’s archives library. The moves come after former Bearcats player Jordan Ramey started a petition demanding that Schott’s name be removed from the baseball stadium. He was publicly supported by pitcher and senior captain Nathan Moore and former MLB star Kevin Youkilis, a member of Cincinnati’s Athletics Hall of Fame who is of Jewish descent.

“It’s a positive change,” Bearcats Coach Scott Googins told the Enquirer. “We always talk about leaving the place better than how you found it, and those guys right there are doing just that. Nathan was courageous enough to write the letter and Jordan was courageous enough to get the website. I’m just so proud of those guys.”

