Kentucky plans to enter the third phase of its reopening plan on Monday, with restaurants and bars allowed to open at 50 percent capacity and gatherings of 50 people or less allowed. Masks still will be required in businesses.
While Kentucky has not seen coronavirus cases spike as in other states, it also has not seen a steady decline.
The Belmont Stakes served as the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown and was raced Saturday. The Kentucky Derby will be the second leg, followed by the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore on Oct. 3. Whether fans will be allowed at the final race has yet to be announced.