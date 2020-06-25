“If our coaches and our general manager all thought it was a good idea to bring him in, I would completely support that,” Hamp said during a conference call, referring to GM Bob Quinn and Coach Matt Patricia.

The environment has changed dramatically since Kaepernick drew President Trump’s ire as the protest and demonstrations spread across the league in 2017. Things have changed in the NFL since protests fired by the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer last month. Players, led by New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas and Patrick Mahomes and Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs, delivered a “Black Lives Matter” message that prompted Commissioner Roger Goodell to take the unusual step of apologizing. “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said in the video. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter.”

Although he did not mention Kaepernick by name, Goodell sent a signal that the league would respond to how times have changed.

“I think the understanding is completely different now,” Hamp said. “I think most people really understand what the kneeling was all about. I know that the commissioner has said, and I completely agree, that we support our players’ rights to peaceful protest, we support the First Amendment.

“So I think this has really finally, finally thank goodness gotten national attention that this is a serious problem and we as an organization plan to listen to our players and support them any way we can.”

Hamp’s family has been supportive of players. Before a September 2017 game at Ford Field, she joined her mother and two sisters in linking arms with players and coaches on the sideline during the anthem as eight players knelt.

Most owners are not on the field for the anthem and Hamp, at least for now, plans to remain in the stands for it.

“Well, I can’t speak for my mother or my brother or sisters right now, but we’re not down on the field when the game begins, so I will be watching from the stands and that’s where we are,” she said. “As I say, we support our players’ right to peaceful protest. And so however that comes out — and peaceful is the keyword — so we [family members] won’t be kneeling on the field, no, but we would support them.”

The Lions are presently set at quarterback, with Matthew Stafford, the longtime starter at 32, returning from a back injury that sidelined him for eight games last season. Chase Daniel, signed as a free agent, is his likely backup and David Blough is on the roster, too.

Kaepernick last played in 2016, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, and his activism given him an image transcends anything he has accomplished on the football field. Still, he has stayed in shape and is a free agent.

Whether he is on a roster or not, there may be plenty of players taking a knee when the season begins in September. If so, President Trump, who has mistakenly said the protests are against the flag and the military, has promised he won’t be watching the sport.

