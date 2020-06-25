NASCAR President Steve Phelps shared those findings Thursday in a conference call announcing that the sport had concluded its internal investigation of the incident that the FBI determined was not a hate crime but that nonetheless thrust stock-car racing into an ugly national spotlight and roiled its fan base.

Moments before Phelps spoke to reporters about NASCAR’s findings and the steps it will take going forward, NASCAR released a photograph of the noose taken by its security staff during the investigation.

“As you can see from the photo, the noose was real, as was our concern for Bubba,” Phelps said.

Phelps vigorously defended the urgency of NASCAR’s response and said he would do the same again, adding that in hindsight he should have used the word “alleged” in his initial statement condemning what he referred to as a “heinous act” hours after the discovery of the noose was reported by a member of Wallace’s race team Sunday afternoon.

“Upon learning of and seeing the noose, our initial reaction was to protect our driver,” Phelps said. “We’re living in a highly charged and emotional time. What we saw was a symbol of hate [that] was only present in one area of the garage: that of the 43 car of Bubba Wallace.

“… Based on the evidence we had, we felt that one of our drivers had been threatened — a driver who had been extremely courageous in his recent words and deeds.”

Phelps’s remarks came two days after the FBI closed its investigation without bringing federal charges after determining that the noose had been in that particular stall since at least October, when NASCAR last raced at Talladega. As a result, the FBI concluded, it could not have been intended as a symbol directed at Wallace because no one could have known Wallace would have been assigned that stall. In other words, the FBI concluded it was an extreme coincidence.

Nonetheless, NASCAR continued with its own probe, alarmed by why a noose was found in one of its garage stalls in the first place. Among the governing body’s questions: How did the noose get there? Was anyone an intended target? Was this a code-of-conduct violation? Are nooses present elsewhere in other garages where NASCAR races?

NASCAR’s investigation concluded the noose was “created at some point” during its October 2019 race weekend based on photographic and video evidence that showed it wasn’t dangling by the garage door at the weekend’s start but was at the end of the weekend.

Wallace’s team ended up in that stall Sunday — one of 44 in Talladega’s garage — under a NASCAR policy that assigns stalls according to teams’ standings in the season-long points race. Under the sport’s novel coronavirus protocol, that policy has been tweaked to place multicar race teams side by side, which shuffled Wallace’s team, then 20th in the standings, further back in the garage than it normally would have been.

At the October 2019 race, the stall was assigned to Wood Brothers, NASCAR’s oldest continuously operating Cup team, founded in Stuart, Va., in 1950. Members of the Wood Brothers team, which fields the No. 21 Ford driven by Matt DiBenedetto, were interviewed by the FBI, Phelps said, along with race team personnel from multiple teams, NASCAR officials, track fire and safety personnel and track custodial staff.

“Given that timing and the garage access policies and procedures at the time [before coronavirus protocols limited garage access], we were unfortunately unable to determine with any certainty who tied this rope in this manner or why it was done,” Phelps said.

NASCAR’s closure of the incident probably won’t quell the racial tensions that have ratcheted up daily since Phelps announced June 10 that the sport was banning displays of the Confederate flag at its racetracks to send a message that all fans are welcome at its events.

On Thursday, Phelps made clear that NASCAR would not retreat from that policy despite virulent pushback from a segment of its fan base that views the flag as the symbol of a fierce, proud heritage.

“We are not going to back off of that policy,” Phelps said. “We have made the statement, and we’re going to follow through to its fullest.”

Much of the venom of irate fans has been directed at Wallace, 26, an Alabama native who had called on NASCAR to ban displays of the flag to send a message of inclusion. That advocacy had made him a target entering NASCAR’s June 21 race at Talladega, the first event at which its flag ban would be enforced as the sport gradually emerges from quarantine, admitting 5,000 spectators that day.

From the moment NASCAR announced the discovery of the noose Sunday night, a vocal group of conspiracists accused Wallace of staging the scene — even though neither he nor any of the 39 other Cup Series drivers had access to Talladega’s garage under the sport’s coronavirus protocols.

Phelps acknowledged he was troubled and bewildered by the unfounded, vitriol-laced allegations that erupted on social media. “I just find it incredibly disturbing that there are those that are out there that just feel the need to spread the hate or to spread false things,” he said. “I just — I don’t understand it. I really don’t.”

Others slammed NASCAR, the FBI and journalists for using the term “noose” to describe what they insisted, sight unseen, was an ordinary pull rope that is commonly used to shut garage doors or lower attic stairs.

The photograph released by NASCAR makes clear, however, that the rope found in Talladega’s No. 4 stall was fashioned into a noose with deliberation.

Phelps would not speculate on the intent behind it.

“We have no idea what the intent was at all, whether there was any malice in it or whether it was just fashioned as a noose for a pulley,” he said. “We don't know that.”

He also noted that many garage members must have passed by the noose, whether this past fall or Sunday, without noticing or commenting, which has convinced him to mandate that all NASCAR members undergo sensitivity and unconscious-bias training.

“Our ultimate conclusion for this investigation is to ensure that this never happens again, that no one walks by a noose without recognizing the potential damage it can do,” Phelps said.

In closing, he offered a final thought about Wallace.

“Bubba has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity, and he stood tall for what he believes in,” Phelps said. “And we all need to stand with him. I know I’m going to.”