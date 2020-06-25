“At the academy, it’s a lot easier to kind of self-isolate and quarantine,” Niumatalolo said. “We’re surrounded by a gate with guards, so hopefully that will be beneficial for us.”

Players will be tested upon arrival and then separated into groups of two roommates. There won’t be any workouts until after quarantine and the team will begin a phase of summer workouts afterward, adhering to NCAA guidelines.

Among the schools dealing with multiple positive coronavirus tests among student-athletes are LSU, Texas, Houston, Florida, Clemson, Auburn and Alabama. Some have suspended workouts.

“We couldn’t come back early like everybody else is coming back early in June,” Niumatalolo said. “I’m like, ‘Man, we’re going to be behind.’ Then you see some of the things that are happening, I’m kind of grateful for some of the wisdom of our medical people.”

College football finds itself in the difficult position of trying to manufacture a season and some type of normality while adhering to strict safety practices. Spring practices were eliminated for most programs and many teams have not returned. Niumatalolo thinks there may be a silver lining for the Midshipmen.

Navy, with its triple-option offense, is a particular pain for opponents to play against, especially in the era of pass-heavy spread systems. Defenses have to prepare much differently than most weeks and many begin that process in spring and summer practices. That was before the pandemic halted all workouts.

“We’re so different than what everybody else does,” Niumatalolo said. “It’s not like people don’t know what to do or they don’t have a plan. They’re smart coaches. … So losing that time, I feel like it’s definitely going to help us. Especially in our conference where you can tell, when we play the games and their defense is so different from their base package, you know they had to put time into that.”

Navy is coming off an 11-2 season with its only losses coming at Memphis and Notre Dame. The team is expected to be led by a stout defense after losing quarterback Malcolm Perry and the 2,000 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns that led to him being named AAC offensive player of the year. Navy was set to open the season against the Fighting Irish in Ireland, but is now scheduled to host the game the first weekend of September in Annapolis.

