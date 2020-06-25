Bringing back sports hinges, at least in part, on being able to build a bubble of people not contaminated by the novel coronavirus and then having procedures and protocols in place to maintain and sustain that bubble. On top of that, though, it requires two qualities that appear in short supply in this country, where new cases of infection are surging: discipline and sacrifice. Anyone invited into a pro sports bubble must have the discipline to remain in it while sacrificing the temptations of normal life: eating out, gathering with friends, removing a mask.

So then, golf. Three weeks ago, the PGA Tour did its best to create a bubble in Fort Worth. It picked up most of that bubble and dropped it in Hilton Head, S.C., for another tournament the next week. And this week, the bubble settled into Cromwell, Conn.

AD

AD

Along the way, the inevitable: positive tests for the coronavirus, the virus that causes covid-19. First a player, Nick Watney, at last week’s tournament in South Carolina, where coronavirus cases are soaring. This week, before the Travelers Championship begins outside Hartford, another player in Cameron Champ, not to mention the caddies for Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell, who both withdrew, and a family member of last week’s winner, Webb Simpson, who also withdrew.

The virus doesn’t care about your bubble.

“This has been a big adjustment for everybody,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said Wednesday in a virtual news conference with reporters. “And I think everybody’s intentions have been very, very good, and everybody has taken their responsibility seriously. I don’t question that at all.

AD

AD

“When you get in the environment in the tournament, with no spectators here and with very few people here, with people that are around you having tested negative, I think over the first couple weeks, we’ve seen some instances where let’s say we’ve gotten a little bit lax or away from protocol. Full disclosure: I’ve done it myself.”

Lay that over the country as a whole. Cases are climbing nationally. More than 119,000 Americans have died. On Tuesday alone, according to Washington Post data, 805 people died, the highest domestic total in nearly two weeks. And yet, as a society, we have gotten more than a little bit lax and away from protocol. It seems that if your grandmother or your father or your cousin hasn’t caught the virus, well, then, you must be immune? Why not go to a restaurant or wander mask-free through a crowd? It’s a free country!

This is not to blame Watney or Champ or, say, Ken Comboy, the caddie for McDowell. McDowell told Golfweek that Comboy believes he contracted the virus on a commercial flight home from Texas after McDowell missed the cut there. Comboy and Ricky Elliott, the caddie for Koepka, attended a funeral in Florida. The tour is providing charter flights between events, but players and caddies who miss the cut or are skipping an event must figure out another way home. So the risk is heightened, and even as everyone is tested on the way into the next event, they could be carrying the virus and test negative initially — only to actually be positive and spread it in the bubble.

AD

AD

Golfers can be socially distanced — even from their caddies. The sport is played exclusively outdoors, where science says it is harder to contract the virus. And yet positive tests. Even as Monahan touted the PGA Tour’s low percentage of positive tests — just seven out of 2,757 at the three tournament sites, he said — and said the tour would be increasing on-site testing and tweaking other protocols, he acknowledged the real possibility of more positive tests in coming weeks.

“I don’t think anybody should be surprised,” Monahan said. “I’m certainly hopeful we won’t, but to be able to say that we’re going to not have any cases … I think would be disingenuous because I think we’re all learning as we’re going.”

Among the things we’re learning is how difficult this is going to be — and it seems borderline impossible — for other sports.

AD

AD

One thing we should realize already: As these sports gather — whether it’s the NBA near Orlando, the NHL in two hub cities, Major League Baseball in the home cities of each club or NFL teams at their training sites — we have to expect positive tests both of players and support personnel. That prediction is based both in logic and science. For three months, all these characters have been flung across the country at their homes. It’s impossible to believe every single one of them stayed in lockdown at home. It’s impossible to believe every person around them in public wore masks. It’s impossible to believe none of them are carrying the virus.

Now, say you quarantine all those who test positive until they’re healthy. Are those thousands of people all going to adhere to the guidelines the leagues put in place? Are they going to have the discipline to keep their guard up when so much of the country is letting its down? Will they make the sacrifice it will take to stay in the bubble?

Which gets us to the inherent differences between golf and all of these other sports. Football, for instance, doesn’t just encourage contact. The sport requires it. Basketball isn’t necessarily considered a contact sport, but tell that to the big guys posting up down low.

AD

AD

So suppose an NBA player tests negative upon entry into the bubble in Florida where the league plans to complete its season and hold its playoffs. What if he sneaks out and goes to a restaurant? Or what if he was carrying the virus on the way into the bubble but was asymptomatic, which can happen? Now the virus is in the bubble, and given the contact in practices and games, the bubble just might become the equivalent of a cruise ship. A breakout is pretty easy to envision.

Plenty of people believe that the coronavirus is no big deal for young, strong, healthy athletes. Indeed, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that for the most recent week on record, there were only seven deaths from covid-19 nationally among those aged 15-34, the lowest total since the disease claimed its first domestic victim.

But to dismiss the impact on athletes themselves could be irresponsible on two fronts. First, we don’t know the long-term effects the virus could have on those who catch it. Perhaps more important, though: These young, strong, healthy athletes will be coming into direct contact with an untold number of support staff — coaches, game officials, medical personnel, trainers, equipment managers, etc. — who might fall into a decidedly different age range.

AD

AD

Put another way: An infected 24-year-old NBA player might well recover after experiencing only mild symptoms, but the 60-year-old trainer who taped his ankles four days in a row might not. That could be tragic.

All of these sports are massive businesses. They have no alternative but to try to plan their returns in the midst of this pandemic.