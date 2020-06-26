Morehouse College Cancels Fall Sports https://t.co/YGJpiKnmqA— Morehouse Athletics (@MaroonTigers) June 26, 2020
The HBCU, which competes at the Division II level, is hopeful that the suspension of the fall athletic season will help “maintain a safe campus,” as Morehouse remains optimistic that students will resume on-campus courses in the fall.
“Our Maroon Tiger teams travel to other NCAA institutions and cannot compete without breaking from social distancing guidelines still maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Thomas’s statement continued. “Sporting events also invite individuals to our campus who will not be subject to the testing and monitoring that we plan to implement for our students, faculty, and staff.”
Morehouse joins Bowdoin College, a Division III school in Maine, as the first NCAA schools to suspend athletics for the fall semester.
Despite Friday’s cancellation, Morehouse will honor the scholarships of its fall sport student-athletes and is operating under the impression that spring sports will continue as planned.
“I know this news will be most disappointing to our scholar-athletes, especially our seniors,” the statement read. “I can only ask for your understanding and respect for the fact that the College is prioritizing your health and safety ahead of all else.”