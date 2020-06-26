Defensive back Tee Denson tweeted: “I refuse to play for a program that tolerates ignorance such as this.”

Joshua Youngblood, a wide receiver and standout kick returner, said, “I’m not coming back until he kicked out.” That tweet has been deleted, but he also tagged the university in a different tweet that said, “Y’all need to do something.”

Other players, including wide receiver Malik Knowles and defensive back Walter Neil Jr., asked the school to take action.

McNeil is the president of America First Students, an organization he launched in January. America First Students describes itself as a “campus conservative organization defined by our support for closed borders, traditional families, the American worker, and Christian values.”

Earlier this year, McNeil denied allegations that he and the organization had ties to a white nationalist initiative. A report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, a nonprofit group that monitors far-right activity, detailed the rebranding efforts of white nationalists. IREHR’s report found that McNeil “lacks same lengthy paper-trail of explicit white nationalism as that of” other key leaders in this movement, but “he has already signaled his affinity with such ideas.”

McNeil, who has more than 20,000 followers on Twitter, has since retweeted numerous posts in support of him, including one that said football players “look so tough, but are actually big wimpy babies apparently.”

Following Floyd’s death, college athletes across the country have spoken out against racial injustices. Some have leveraged their power in an attempt to spark change on their campuses or within their programs.

Chuba Hubbard, a star running back at Oklahoma State, threatened to boycott team activities after his coach, Mike Gundy, appeared in a photo wearing a T-shirt with the logo of One America News Network, a far-right cable outlet that has called the Black Lives Matter movement “a farce.” Hubbard later posted a video with Gundy in which the coach committed to change.

Players at the University of Texas said they will not participate in recruiting or donor-related events unless the school renames several buildings, changes its traditional song and donates a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. Mississippi State star running back Kylin Hill vowed not to play for the school if the state didn’t remove a Confederate symbol from its flag.

The NCAA lifted its suspension of athletic activities on June 1, allowing athletes to return to organized workouts for the first time since the novel coronavirus pandemic brought sports to a halt. Kansas State announced Saturday that the school had suspended voluntary football workouts after 14 athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

