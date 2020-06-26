The league has allowed players to opt out of competing in its 22-game season in the bubblelike environment in Bradenton, Fla. Those who are declared medically high risk can choose not to play and still receive their full pay. Others can decide not to play but will not be paid. Anyone who elects not to play will not face discipline.
Carson was an all-star with the New York Liberty in 2011 and won a title with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. She was the No. 7 draft pick by the Liberty in 2008 and averaged career highs of 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 2012. She averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Phoenix Mercury last season.
“We are excited to add Essence to our team,” Mystics Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault said in a statement. “Her ability to play several positions and her veteran leadership will be a great addition. Above all, she’s a proven winner.”
Washington heads to Florida on July 6. The season is expected to start in late July and will conclude with a normal playoff format. All games and practices will be held at IMG Academy, a prep school and popular athletic training destination for amateur and professional athletes. The facilities include four basketball courts.
Read more: