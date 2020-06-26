NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that the league and players union shared the belief their “deliberate, intentional and collaborative” plan will provide a safe environment even though Florida reported nearly 9,000 new cases Friday.

“We are left with no choice but to learn to live with this virus,” Silver said on a conference call, his first since April. “No options are risk-free right now. We can’t sit on the sidelines indefinitely and we must adapt. My ultimate conclusion is that we can’t outrun the virus. While [the bubble] is not impermeable, we are in essence protected from cases around us. For those reasons, we’re still very comfortable being in Orlando.”

More than 300 players reported to teams in their home markets this week for coronavirus testing as the league entered Phase 2 of its return plan. Sixteen of those players tested positive and will be subject to quarantine in the coming days, although Silver noted that none of the players “were seriously ill in any way” and that the number was “roughly where we expected” given age and demographic trends.

Players who tested positive will undergo multiple subsequent tests and a cardiac screening before they will be cleared to travel to Florida. So far, a few players, including Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans and Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, have publicly decided not to play.

“I was somewhat relieved that the number wasn’t higher,” said NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts, who joined Silver on the call. “I was also relieved that we had the foresight to test guys now. A vast majority of our players were doing what they should be doing. One [positive test] is too many, but 160 would have been devastating.”

The NBA’s bubble plan, which was laid out in a 113-page health and safety protocol, drew praise from public health experts, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert and member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, because it reflected many best practices in mitigating the virus. Games will be held on a single-site campus without fans. Players must undergo daily testing, and wear masks and maintain social distancing when they are not playing. A positive test within the bubble will be met with a strict quarantine procedure and contact tracing efforts, and play will continue without the affected player, who will be treated as if he was injured.

Even so, doubts about the plan mounted this week as Florida’s coronavirus cases have skyrocketed, in part because some Disney employees will be allowed to leave the bubble to return home after work and in part because numerous other sports teams in Florida have had to suspend training camps and practices due to positive tests. After keeping its daily new case load under 2,000 throughout April and May, Florida surpassed 3,000 on June 18, 5,000 on June 23, 8,000 on Thursday and nearly 9,000 on Friday. Orange County, home to Disney World, also saw its case numbers and positivity rate dramatically increase.

“I probably wouldn’t have played because the unknown going into that situation looks crazy right now, seeing so many new cases,” Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant told the “DawgTalk101” podcast this week. “It’s just so unpredictable. It’s easy for me to say right now because I’m injured [so I can’t play anyway]. I probably would have chilled [at home].”

Silver acknowledged that the league’s internal concern “has increased” this week and said that the league and players are “closely monitoring” developments, but expressed confidence in the bubble concept. A “subset” of Disney employees could be subjected to additional coronavirus testing, he added, as a method to ensure the health of players and personnel inside the bubble.

“We ultimately believe it will be safer on our campus than off it,” Silver said, leaving open the possibility that a “significant spread” of the coronavirus inside the bubble “might lead us to stop” the resumed season.

“We’re not saying full steam ahead no matter what happens.”

The NBA has not set a threshold for when to pull the plug if faced with a widespread outbreak. The players, cognizant of the bubble’s inherent uncertainties, opted to proceed anyway. Roberts said that she can “sleep at night” knowing the level of detail that was put into the health and safety plan, which also includes extensive security to secure the perimeter of the bubble and efforts to manage players’ mental health given the isolated nature of the bubble.

Still, the idea of living and working within the bubble for up to three months without the ability to freely come and go is daunting.

“Everything is happening for the first time,” said Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, the NBPA’s president. “We never pictured ourselves playing like this.”

The finalized restart agreement between the NBA and NBPA followed ongoing conversations about social justice protests that included Silver, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, Roberts, Paul and other members of the NBPA.

Numerous players, including Nets guard Kyrie Irving, argued earlier this month that resuming basketball could take attention away from efforts to reform police departments or expand voting rights. In a joint statement, the NBA and NBPA said Wednesday that “the goal of the season restart in Orlando will be to take collective action to combat systemic racism and promote social justice.”

Specifically, the players have engaged the league on increasing the number of black executives and coaches, adding partnerships between the league and black-owned businesses, and launching a foundation to support efforts in the black community. While Paul didn’t disclose specific plans for player demonstrations during the time spent in the bubble, he added that they have no intention of participating in “a shut up and dribble situation.”

“We have a great group of players who are well-informed … about covid-19 and social injustices,” said Andre Iguodala, the Miami Heat forward and NBPA vice president. “Everyone is making some type of sacrifice. A lot of people in America don’t have jobs right now. [By playing], we have the opportunity to be a beacon of light and show our sympathies.”

