Previously known as the “Oregon Classic” or the “State Championship Game,” the rivalry is believed to have become known as the “Civil War” after the name appeared in several newspaper articles before the 1929 game, according to the Oregon State Alumni Association.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery,” Oregon State University President Ed Ray said in a statement. “While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter.”

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens credited former Ducks quarterback Dennis Dixon “for raising the question and being the catalyst for change” for a rivalry that dates more than a century.

“We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War,” Mullens said in a statement. “This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank [Oregon State Athletic Director] Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”

Dixon said in a video statement that he consulted former Ducks teammates Garren Strong and Jonathan Stewart before bringing up the topic to University of Oregon administration.

“I am happy to see two universities coming together to drive change, and everlasting change,” Dixon said. “I am excited to be part of this change.”

Barnes said a number of current and former Oregon State athletes questioned the name of the rivalry in recent years and coordinated the name change with their student-athlete advisory committee.

The Oregon State athletics Twitter account stated that former Beaver running backs Steven Jackson and Ken Simonton “are among prominent alumni who have also expressed approval” and will take part in renaming the rivalry.

“When I decided to attend school at @OregonState, it wasn’t only for football,” Jackson tweeted. “It was also to be able to grow into a well educated young man. I wanted to a have a voice and understood the importance of being ‘at the table’. I’m honored to be apart of the conversation.”

Jackson was the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and ran for over 11,000 yards and 69 touchdowns in 12 seasons.

“We need to make this change to align the words and symbols we use around athletic endeavors with our shared campus values of equity and inclusivity,” Oregon President Michael H. Schill said. “While the name of our annual game might change, it will absolutely continue to be one of the great rivalries in college sports.”

