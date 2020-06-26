There is no set release date yet, but the podcasts are expected to be available in July or August.

Olsen is the latest athlete to dip his toe into podcasting, following NBA players like J.J. Redick of the New Orleans Pelicans and C.J. McCollum of the Portland Trailblazers, and retired NFL defensive lineman Chris Long.

“Twenty years ago there were very traditional media outlets,” Olsen said. “There weren’t a lot of seats on pregame shows and broadcast chairs. With digital and podcasting and the amount of radio outlets — traditional stations but with satellite radio — there’s a billion ways to get your voice out. Guys are seeing those outlets and taking advantage.”

Olsen added that talking to Ditka about playing for George Halas and Tom Landry, and Sharpe and Newsome about their upbringings in the South, given the political moment, were series highlights. Olsen still plans to pursue a more traditional broadcasting career as a TV analyst after he retires. And he did not miss Tony Romo signing a new contract last year with CBS that will pay him around $17 million a year.

“Anybody in that line of work, when you see a peer or someone in a similar job, that gets something like that you think it resets the market,” he said. “But you have to be careful and ask, ‘Was he the anomaly or is that really the direction the market is going?’ You hope so. But he’s the perfect storm; multiple people were after on him and he’s really good at what he does.”

For Bluewire, which has raised more than a $1 million in venture capital funding, the project with Olsen represents an expansion of its growing network and its first foray beyond the more traditional talk format. The network consists of around 100 podcasts, mostly covering local teams around the country with shows hosted by local sportswriters and influencers.

According to founder and CEO Kevin Jones, Bluewire has had discussions with larger sports media companies about partnerships and with several professional teams about developing their own audio content.

The sports podcast market has become more competitive recently. Digital native companies such as Barstool Sports and The Ringer have built large networks, while ESPN has launched several new podcasts in recent years. Streaming audio giant Spotify bought The Ringer for nearly $200 million in February.

