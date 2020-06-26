Not long after, once that building emptied, Adam Eaton led his family up the dugout steps and onto the field. The lights were dimmed. The stands were empty. A cleaning crew swept a mess into small piles. Eaton, the Nationals’ right fielder, told his son to jog around the bases. He showed his father and son where to put their feet so they could stand like him in the batter’s box. Then he walked his son, his parents and wife to the exact spot he where he watched the final out.

So Game 7 of the World Series is not only the last time two teams engaged in meaningful competition. It was one of the last good things that happened in baseball. It was the calm before a still-raging storm.

“If fans found something to replace baseball in this time, with all that’s happened, then the sport would have a problem moving forward,” said George Dohrmann, whose book, “Superfans,” explored the psychology of fandom. “But it’s more likely that these events — the cheating scandals, the labor unrest — will make it less likely for older fans to pass the game down to the next generation.”

Dohrmann explained that, if baseball were canceled for 2020, angered fans would more likely find another fix. That could still happen, with coronavirus continuing to ripple through America, and a health-and-safety plan that hinges on a flimsy honor code. If it did, European soccer, golf and NASCAR are already operating. The NBA and NHL plan to insulate their players in “bubbles” or “hub cities,” to minimize travel and maximize isolation and safety.

But there are lots of reasons people discard a sport. They might have a child, meet a new partner or go through another life-changing event, Dohrmann says. And if baseball sees a slow-drip exodus, whether it has a season or not, there’s a good chance 2020 is a factor.

The setup came on Nov. 12, 2019, when the Athletic reported that the Astros had used an illegal electronic sign system throughout 2017 and 2018. Mike Fiers, a former Astros pitcher, came forward to expose them and was labeled as a “whistleblower.” By spring, when camps started in Florida and Arizona, the league had leveled punishments against the Astros and were reviewing evidence that the Red Sox had illegally stolen signs, too.

A.J. Hinch, the Astros’ manager, and Jeff Luhnow, their general manager, were banned for a year and immediately fired. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was Hinch’s bench coach during the sign-stealing seasons, was ousted. So was Carlos Beltran, newly hired as the New York Mets’ manager, since he played for the Astros in 2017 and reportedly used veteran influence to help orchestrate the elaborate scheme.

This was the talk of the league for weeks. The Astros were peppered with questions about sign-stealing, about being booed wherever they went, about the possibility of being beaned with fastballs once the season began. Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis told reporters that “every single guy over there needs a beating.” Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger said the Astros “should not feel comfortable stepping in for at-bats.”

The rest of the league seemed bound by a shared disdain for Houston. Many were also upset at Commissioner Rob Manfred, saying the penalties did not fit the transgressions. Houston lost a manager, a GM, draft picks and money. But no active players were punished, and their 2017 title was left untouched.

“The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act,” Manfred said in an on-camera interview with ESPN. That triggered another wave of social media criticism from players, suggesting that Manfred and the league were out of touch. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner summed it up by shifting his frustration from the Astros to Manfred himself, saying: “At this point, the only thing that’s devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘commissioner’ on it.”

But this was only the beginning.

By mid-March, with the virus spiking all over, the league canceled the rest of spring training and suspended the regular season for two weeks. By late March, when it was clear the suspension would last much longer, the league and players’ union agreed to a deal that would pay players prorated shares of their salaries for however many games are ultimately played.

But the league contended the agreement called for a second economic negotiation for games played without fans, to offset lost revenues from tickets, concessions and parking. The next offer it made was for an 82-game season with a sliding-scale pay structure. It was far from pro rata, as the players believed had been agreed to.

“Fans follow those proceedings, like strikes and labor negotiations, because they want to know when games will be back,” Dohrmann said. “But the money side can be a big turn off, especially now.”

Before the MLB draft broadcast earlier this month, Manfred guaranteed a season of some length. Days later, when negotiations soured again, he told ESPN he was “not confident” there would be baseball this year. Meanwhile, midway through June, the virus left hundreds of minor league players without a job.

Facing the prospect of paying them $400 a week for the summer, many teams released dozens of players. The Oakland Athletics tried to cut pay altogether, before public shaming forced them to reverse course. The Nationals tried to cut weekly stipends from $400 to $300, but public shaming, and a pledge from their major leaguers to cover the difference, forced them to restore the full amount.

The Nationals spent around $205 million on their 40-man roster before winning the World Series in 2019. They cut 40 minor leaguers at the end of May to save $70,000 in June, and because it is increasingly likely that there will not be a minor league season. A majority of the league made similar choices, and it all left another dark mark on the sport.

“Part of me is like, well if the Royals would sign me, I’ll keep playing,” said a player released by the Nationals in May, referring to one team that kept $400 weekly stipends, full benefits and did not cut any minor leaguers. The player spoke under the condition of anonymity to protect his chances of getting another job in the sport. “Then you realize they are doing the bare minimum. The minor leagues will teach you to lower expectations. All of baseball will.”

Now there is an agreement for a season. Well, sort of.

It took trading a handful of offers that looked very similar to one another. Then the players’ union declined the league’s last proposal on Monday. They did so to retain the right to file a $1 billion grievance against the leave for not negotiating in good faith. But the main contents of the last proposal — 60 games, full prorated pay — is the basis of what baseball will attempt in July.

Training camps are expected to open next week. The hope is for a regular season to begin three weeks later, though the Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have already had coronavirus cases, and the country is dealing with a severe spike.

Since October, since Game 7, since the Eatons stood in Minute Maid Park wondering what could be better, baseball has exposed each fracture beneath its surface. The sport has had an unforgettable stretch of bad publicity and infighting. And it may just be the opening act for this dicey experiment of a season, and what could come with CBA negotiations in 2021.

“We owe it to our fans to be better than we’ve been the last three months,” Manfred told the Associated Press this week, suggesting that a public labor fight was all the sport had done wrong.