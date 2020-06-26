Voluntary on-campus workouts begin July 5. Mandatory workouts start July 15, with training camp beginning Aug. 9, but it’s unclear how many players will elect to sit out the season rather than risk getting isick.

Any player opting to sit out will retain his scholarship and not incur any penalty, according to Mendenhall.

“I think it’s still debatable if the process has to start,” Mendenhall said Friday morning during an appearance on the ACC Network. “I’m going to coach the team and do the very best I can, keeping them safe and keeping them well and keeping them growing and progressing through these unique and challenging times.”

Mendenhall and athletic department officials indicated they are following local, state and national guidelines in creating the safest environment for players to work out together while reducing the risk for exposure to the virus that has claimed at least 122,000 lives nationally, based on data from The Washington Post.

The team also has been following the Center for Diseases Control and NCAA protocols for resuming activity, which includes print and video education issued to players, coaches and support staff as well as regular testing for the Cavaliers, who are scheduled to open the season Sept. 7, against Georgia in Atlanta.

Whether that game takes place remains in doubt given a surge in reported infections throughout the United States since Memorial Day.

Florida, for instance, reported a sing-day high 8,942 new covid-19 cases Friday. Average cases are up by approximately 77 percent from a week ago, and it’s the 19th day in a row Florida has reached a new average high.

Four other states, Arizona, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma, have hit new marks as well.

Apart from virus concerns, the Cavaliers (9-5, 6-3 ACC last season) first and foremost must address their quarterback situation after the record-setting Bryce Perkins left a gaping vacancy after directing Virginia to its first ACC Coastal Division title and first Orange Bowl appearance.

“I think culturally we’re very, very strong, and that reflects four years of work,” said Mendenhall, entering his fifth season in Charlottesville. “The biggest question is at quarterback, but confidence is not an issue, so they’re excited and capable and believe they can compete.”

Brennan Armstrong, Perkins’s backup last season, is in line to take over as the starter after attempting only 25 passes in his career. The left-hander played four games as a freshman in 2018, when an NCAA rules change permitted those who played a maximum of four games to remain eligible for a redshirt season.

Armstrong has been working out on his own and communicating with coaches and teammates via text messages and Zoom calls during the pandemic, which canceled what figured to have been an especially valuable spring camp given his dearth of in-game experience.

“Brennan Armstrong is as crafty as they come,” said Cavaliers senior linebacker Charles Snowden (St. Albans). “He knows who he is. He’s obviously not as explosive as [Perkins], but he knows that, and he’s okay with that. He’s still a gifted runner, gifted thrower. He’s shown great leadership qualities thus far.”

