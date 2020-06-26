

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Tuesday that players are expected to report for training by July 1 in preparation for a 60-game regular season that is scheduled to begin in late July and conclude on Sept. 2. The playoffs would then feature five teams — three division winners plus a two wild-card teams — from each league.

To avoid health risks and minimize travel, teams will remain in their regions, only playing against members of their divisions and “their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division (i.e., East vs. East, Central vs. Central and West vs. West).” Each team will play 10 games against division foes for a total of 40 games. The remaining 20 games will be played against the other division.

Two of the biggest beneficiaries of the unbalanced schedule are the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Both were expected to contend for a World Series title in 2020, and now they each face an easy slate of games. Predicted team won-loss records were derived using the average of projection systems from Baseball Prospectus, Davenport, FiveThirtyEight and FanGraphs for a full, 162-game season.

The addition of slugger Mookie Betts to the Dodgers gives them one of MLB’s most-formidable lineups. The 2018 AL MVP and three-time Silver Slugger joins the reigning NL MVP in Cody Bellinger, giving Los Angeles a rarely seen one-two punch.

Betts batted .295 with 29 home runs last year, creating runs at a rate that was 35 percent higher than the league average after taking into account league and park effects (135 wRC+). Bellinger hit .305 with 47 home runs, creating runs at a rate that was 62 percent higher than average (166wRC+). Add in Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Gavin Lux and you have what should be the best-hitting team of 2020.

Ace Clayton Kershaw might not instill fear like he used to, but the 31-year-old future Hall of Famer struck out 27 percent of batters faced overall and still features a curveball that’s tough to hit. Last season batters managed just a .177 average against his breaking ball with 47 strikeouts in 113 at-bats ending on the pitch.

Of the Dodgers’ nine 2020 opponents, five are expected to finish the season below .500, three from their division (Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants) and two from the American League West (Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners). The Dodgers were projected to win 100 of 162 games (a .617 winning percentage) which will now tick up to an average of 38 wins in 60 games, a .628 win rate. They also have a 34 percent chance at reaching or exceeding the 40-win plateau, giving them no problem with the NL West nor convincing anyone they are true World Series contenders.

NL West Projected wins Projected losses Win division Make playoffs Win World Series Los Angeles Dodgers 38 22 58 percent 97 percent 10 percent San Diego Padres 30 30 20 percent 31 percent 3 percent Arizona Diamondbacks 29 31 13 percent 21 percent 2 percent Colorado Rockies 28 32 9 percent 15 percent 1 percent San Francisco Giants 24 36 <1 percent <1 percent <1 percent

The Yankees signed pitcher Gerrit Cole this offseason, giving them the elusive ace they have been looking for. Cole, expected to be the most valuable pitcher in baseball per FanGraphs’ calculation of wins above replacement, was the runner-up in the AL Cy Young voting last year after going 20-5 with a league-leading 2.50 ERA. The 28-year-old also struck out 326 batters in 212⅓ innings of work, giving him the highest strikeout rate (40 percent) in baseball history. He will join James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery, giving the Bronx Bombers potentially one of the best rotations in baseball.

Two key members of the lineup, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, also got extra time to get healthy and should be ready for the revised Opening Day. Those two sluggers are expected to help New York lead the majors in home runs this season.

The Yankees were envisioned to win 96 of 162 games (a .593 winning percentage) based on the consensus of the four projection systems, giving them a cushion as large as seven games over the Tampa Bay Rays, their closest division rival. Their unbalanced schedule now has them facing solely the AL East and NL East, estimating 36 wins in 60 games (.602 win rate). As a result, expect the Yankees to win the AL East and be the front-runner for the AL pennant.

AL East Projected wins Projected losses Win division Make playoffs Win World Series New York Yankees 36 24 44 percent 84 percent 9 percent Tampa Bay Rays 33 27 30 percent 53 percent 6 percent Boston Red Sox 31 29 22 percent 36 percent 4 percent Toronto Blue Jays 28 32 4 percent 9 percent <1 percent Baltimore Orioles 21 39 <1 percent <1 percent <1 percent

In the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins get a big boost. They were expected to win 91 games during a full 162-game regular season, and are now estimated to win 35 games against the easiest schedule of 2020, booting their playoff chances from 58 to 69 percent. But what makes the Twins a more compelling pick is their division.

Only two other AL Central teams, the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox, are expected to be playoff contenders. The other two, Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers, are in transition and would be lucky to finish over .500.

AL Central Projected wins Projected losses Win division Make playoffs Win World Series Minnesota Twins 35 25 43 percent 69 percent 7 percent Cleveland Indians 33 27 34 percent 52 percent 6 percent Chicago White Sox 31 29 23 percent 30 percent 3 percent Kansas City Royals 25 35 <1 percent <1 percent <1 percent Detroit Tigers 25 35 <1 percent <1 percent <1 percent

