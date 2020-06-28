The Patriots did not confirm the deal Sunday night, and its completion is pending the outcome of a physical for Newton, according to those with knowledge of the deliberations. Newton, 31, underwent two shoulder surgeries in recent years and missed almost all of last season with a foot injury.

Still, he would give the Patriots a highly accomplished successor to Brady, who signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that can be worth as much as $59 million, including incentives. Newton’s contract with the Patriots is much more modest, with a maximum value of about $7.5 million if he reaches all incentives.

Newton joins second-year pro Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer in the Patriots’ quarterback mix. When Coach Bill Belichick did not move quickly to replace Brady with a prominent veteran quarterback, there was speculation that Stidham would be given the opportunity to take over as the starter.

The Panthers released Newton in March after their attempts to trade him failed. The team signed Teddy Bridgewater in free agency as Newton’s replacement for its new head coach, Matt Rhule. Newton remained available in free agency for much of the offseason, with teams unable to have their medical staffs examine him because of restrictions imposed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Newton, the top overall choice in the 2011 NFL draft by the Panthers, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection in Carolina. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2011 and was named the league’s MVP during a 2015 season in which he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record during the regular season and a Super Bowl appearance. He threw for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in nine seasons with the Panthers and was an effective and often-rugged runner.

