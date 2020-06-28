“I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls, and their entire family."

The team did not reveal the cause of death or where Bugel had died.

Bugel was the Redskins’ offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1981 to 1982 and became assistant head coach in 1983, holding that position until he left in 1989 to become head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals. During that time, his offensive line helped the Redskins advance to three Super Bowls, winning after the 1982 and 1987 regular seasons.

He also was assistant head coach and head coach of the Oakland Raiders as well as offensive line coach for the San Diego Chargers during his 32-year NFL career. Bugel returned to the Redskins when Gibbs arrived for his second stint as head coach and hired him as his assistant head coach-offense in 2004. He was with the team from 2004-09, staying through Jim Zorn’s two seasons.

“I am absolutely devastated by the news of Joe’s passing. Joe was a larger than life figure and a true legend of his profession,” owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement released by the team. “He exemplified what it meant to be a Redskin with his character and ability to connect with his players along with a work ethic that was unmatched. We shared a special bond and he was a great friend.

“He was a man who not only gave me a better understanding of the game of football, but who also gave me perspective on what is truly important in life. I absolutely adored him and will miss him terribly. Tanya and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Brenda and the entire Bugel family during this time."

Bugel will forever be known for molding huge players like Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Jeff Bostic and George Starke into the Hogs, who plowed the field for Gibbs’s offenses. It was a term of affection from Bugel, who one day barked at his players, “Okay, you hogs, let’s go down in the bullpen and hit those sleds.”

As that colorful quote indicates, Bugel was always a go-to guy for reporters and he never was at a loss for words or energy, as Gibbs said as Bugel was about to retire from the team in 2010. “Buges is tough to wear out,” he told The Post’s Barry Svrluga in January of that year.

Derrick Dockery, a veteran guard, told Svrluga that beneath a gruff exterior — hey, he called the guys “hogs,” was a caring person. “He’s so passionate — and loyal, man,” Dockery said. “He cares a lot about his guys. He’ll do anything for his guys.”

As Svrluga noted, the trick was getting to become one of Bugel’s guys. Edwin Williams, a Washington native who played at the University of Maryland, recalled working out for Bugel in 2010. “He’s like, ‘Hey, stud,’ ” Williams said that year. “And I’ve known about Buges, because I’ve always been a [Redskins] fan. And I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, man, he’s calling me stud and horse. He must love me.’ I felt so comfortable coming here.

“Then I got here, and I found out he calls everyone 'stud' and 'horse.' And I'm like, okay, maybe I'm not special."

Bugel’s conversation was peppered with four-letter words and, Casey Rabach told Svrluga that year, he was “never politically correct. Never.”

But respected and even loved in the way that gruff football coaches so often are by their players.

“Joe Bugel was a friend as much as a coach,” former quarterback Joe Theismann tweeted. “For those of us who had the privilege to know him we were blessed. He’ll have the best Oline in heaven. RIP Joe.”

Bugel and his wife, Brenda, were the parents of three daughters: Angie, Jennifer and Holly, who died of bone cancer in 2008. Despite Holly’s illness, Bugel kept coaching his guys.

“We obviously had some heart-to-hearts,” Rabach told Svrluga. “Tears were shared between us all. But he kept persevering. He was a lot stronger than I think I would be in that situation. He coached right through it.”

