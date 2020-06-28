In Germany, the club finishing third from last gains a second chance to stay in the first division by playing a two-leg playoff against the third-highest finisher in the second flight. In this case, that is Heidenheim. The top two clubs, Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart, gained automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.
So while the rest of the Bundesliga clubs head into vacation, Bremen will host Heidenheim on Thursday and play the away leg next Monday. It will seek to extend its streak of consecutive seasons in the top tier to 40. Only Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have remained up longer.
Heidenheim is vying for its first Bundesliga invitation.
“There’s still a huge amount of pressure,” Bremen Manager Florian Kohfeldt said. “Now we’ve got two more all-or-nothing games. We can’t afford to ease off even by a millimeter.”
On Saturday, Sargent — a native of the St. Louis area who has scored five goals for the national team — entered at the start of the second half and posted his fourth goal in league play. He appeared in 28 of 34 matches, starting 15.
In England, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory at Leicester City. Pulisic, who scored in his two previous appearances, logged 72 minutes.
In Austria, American coach Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg clinched the league title with a 3-0 victory over Hartberg. Salzburg, which also won the Austrian Cup, sported a 20-2-8 record and a plus-70 goal differential.
Here’s the weekly roundup of Americans abroad:
(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Dual nationals representing other national teams have also been omitted.)
ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 72 minutes in 1-0 victory at Leicester City in FA Cup quarterfinals
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: entered in 74th in 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in FA Cup quarterfinals
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Leeds
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Swansea City
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Blackburn
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in 69th in 2-1 victory over Reading
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 (red card after final whistle)
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform for 3-3 draw at Birmingham City (leaving the club)
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 71 in 1-0 defeat at Charlton (signed new contract)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete
Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)
Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May
Women’s Premier League
Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete
Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): entered in 46th (scored in 68th) in 6-1 victory over Köln
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): played 65 in 4-0 defeat to Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: played 87 in 2-1 victory at Augsburg
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 74 in 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich
Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): in uniform, did not play
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in uniform
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Freiburg
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 62nd in 3-0 defeat at Union Berlin
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: in uniform, did not play in 3-2 victory over Paderborn
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform for 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin (leaving the club)
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II season complete
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete
Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Freiburg
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played 59 in 2-1 defeat to Karlsruher
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 75th
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Dynamo Dresden
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: entered in 56th in 5-3 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in uniform for 5-1 defeat to Sandhausen
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 2-0 victory over Bochum (reportedly transferring to England)
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete
Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete
3. Liga
Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): played 78 (scored in 8th and 61st) in 2-1 victory at Jena (five goals in past five matches)
Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): not in uniform
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 1-0 victory at Magdeburg (second goal in past three matches)
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: played the first 45
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Duisburg
Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw at Uerdingen
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 2-0 victory at Meppen
Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): in uniform, did not play
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)
Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)
Ligue 2
Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)
Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad (signed new contract through 2021-2022 season)
Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)
Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)
Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Cadiz
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 53rd in 2-0 defeat to Cittadella
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: no match scheduled
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 3-2 victory over Thun
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 5-2 defeat to St. Pölten
POLAND
Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in 46th in 2-1 victory at Jagiellonia Bialystok
Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): entered in 46th in 3-2 victory over Arka Gdynia
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Esbjerg (transferring to OB after the season)
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 76
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): entered in 83rd
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in uniform, did not play in 3-0 victory at Randers
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 2-0 defeat to Brondby
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): not in uniform at Copenhagen later Sunday
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: at Häcken on Monday
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat at Mjällby
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 46th (assist) in 4-2 defeat to Norrköping
Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: not in uniform for 1-1 draw at Elfsborg
Damallsvenskan
Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 90 (scored in 64th) in 3-3 draw with Eskilstuna
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: not in uniform
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Uppsala
Umea forward Kayla Braffet: entered in 66th in 3-2 defeat to Pitea
Växjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Linköping
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-1 defeat at Göteborg
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: played 90 in 4-1 victory over Stabaek
Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: played 81
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 70th in 3-0 victory over Konyaspor
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Maccabi Beer Sheva
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: in uniform, did not play in 2-2 draw with Hapoel Raanana
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in uniform for 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eric McWoods: entered in 82nd in 1-1 draw with Fehervar
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: in uniform, did not play
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
BRAZIL
Serie A
(Season to restart in early August)
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)
ECUADOR
Serie A
(Season to restart in mid-July)
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos
MEXICO
Liga MX
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 2 goals)
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (6th place; 10 matches, 8 starts, 1 goal)
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; 5 matches, 1 start)
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (2nd place; 2 matches)
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (7th place; 0 matches)
Ascenso MX
Dorados forward Rubio Rubin: season complete (11th place; 19 matches, 10 starts, 3 goals)