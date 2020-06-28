In Germany, the club finishing third from last gains a second chance to stay in the first division by playing a two-leg playoff against the third-highest finisher in the second flight. In this case, that is Heidenheim. The top two clubs, Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart, gained automatic promotion to the Bundesliga.

So while the rest of the Bundesliga clubs head into vacation, Bremen will host Heidenheim on Thursday and play the away leg next Monday. It will seek to extend its streak of consecutive seasons in the top tier to 40. Only Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have remained up longer.

Heidenheim is vying for its first Bundesliga invitation.

“There’s still a huge amount of pressure,” Bremen Manager Florian Kohfeldt said. “Now we’ve got two more all-or-nothing games. We can’t afford to ease off even by a millimeter.”

On Saturday, Sargent — a native of the St. Louis area who has scored five goals for the national team — entered at the start of the second half and posted his fourth goal in league play. He appeared in 28 of 34 matches, starting 15.

In England, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea advanced to the FA Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory at Leicester City. Pulisic, who scored in his two previous appearances, logged 72 minutes.

In Austria, American coach Jesse Marsch and Red Bull Salzburg clinched the league title with a 3-0 victory over Hartberg. Salzburg, which also won the Austrian Cup, sported a 20-2-8 record and a plus-70 goal differential.

Here’s the weekly roundup of Americans abroad:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Dual nationals representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 72 minutes in 1-0 victory at Leicester City in FA Cup quarterfinals

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: entered in 74th in 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in FA Cup quarterfinals

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Leeds

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Swansea City

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Blackburn

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: entered in 69th in 2-1 victory over Reading

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 (red card after final whistle)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform for 3-3 draw at Birmingham City (leaving the club)

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 71 in 1-0 defeat at Charlton (signed new contract)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 17): U-23 season complete

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May

Women’s Premier League

Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete

Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): entered in 46th (scored in 68th) in 6-1 victory over Köln

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): played 65 in 4-0 defeat to Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: played 87 in 2-1 victory at Augsburg

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 74 in 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): in uniform, did not play

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): not in uniform

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Freiburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in 62nd in 3-0 defeat at Union Berlin

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform (knee injury)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: in uniform, did not play in 3-2 victory over Paderborn

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: not in uniform for 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin (leaving the club)

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nürnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-0 defeat to Freiburg

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: played 59 in 2-1 defeat to Karlsruher

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): entered in 75th

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: played 90 (assist) in 2-2 draw at Dynamo Dresden

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat to Erzgebirge Aue

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: entered in 56th in 5-3 defeat at Wehen Wiesbaden

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: not in uniform for 5-1 defeat to Sandhausen

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): not in uniform for 2-0 victory over Bochum (reportedly transferring to England)

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): played 78 (scored in 8th and 61st) in 2-1 victory at Jena (five goals in past five matches)

Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): not in uniform

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 1-0 victory at Magdeburg (second goal in past three matches)

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: played the first 45

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Duisburg

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw at Uerdingen

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 2-0 victory at Meppen

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): in uniform, did not play

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad (signed new contract through 2021-2022 season)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Cadiz

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 53rd in 2-0 defeat to Cittadella

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: no match scheduled

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 3-2 victory over Thun

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 5-2 defeat to St. Pölten

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: entered in 46th in 2-1 victory at Jagiellonia Bialystok

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): entered in 46th in 3-2 victory over Arka Gdynia

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Esbjerg (transferring to OB after the season)

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 76

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): entered in 83rd

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in uniform, did not play in 3-0 victory at Randers

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform for 2-0 defeat to Brondby

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): not in uniform at Copenhagen later Sunday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: at Häcken on Monday

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat at Mjällby

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): entered in 46th (assist) in 4-2 defeat to Norrköping

Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: not in uniform for 1-1 draw at Elfsborg

Damallsvenskan

Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 90 (scored in 64th) in 3-3 draw with Eskilstuna

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: not in uniform

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: played 90 in 3-2 defeat at Uppsala

Umea forward Kayla Braffet: entered in 66th in 3-2 defeat to Pitea

Växjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Linköping

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-1 defeat at Göteborg

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: played 90 in 4-1 victory over Stabaek

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: played 81

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: entered in 70th in 3-0 victory over Konyaspor

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Maccabi Beer Sheva

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: in uniform, did not play in 2-2 draw with Hapoel Raanana

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: not in uniform for 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: entered in 82nd in 1-1 draw with Fehervar

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: in uniform, did not play

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season to restart in early August)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

(Season to restart in mid-July)

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: season complete (14th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 2 goals)

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: season complete (14th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: season complete (6th place; 10 matches, 8 starts, 1 goal)

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: season complete (12th place; 5 matches, 1 start)

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): season complete (2nd place; 2 matches)

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: season complete (7th place; 0 matches)

Ascenso MX