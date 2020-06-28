The midfielder started and finished a terrific sequence in the eighth minute, and the Spirit went on to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Zions Bank Stadium.

The match followed an emotional pregame display. Every player for both teams wore a “Black Lives Matter” warm-up shirt and most knelt during the playing of the national anthem. Chicago defender Casey Short cried uncontrollably and was comforted by teammate Julie Ertz.

This moment and this movement means everything to our players.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/g0BOzN9hoF — NWSL (@NWSL) June 28, 2020

When the starters took their positions, all knelt in solidarity with global protests following the death of George Floyd last month in Minneapolis. The North Carolina Courage and Portland Thorns did the same before the tournament’s opening match Saturday, won by the Courage, 2-1, on Lynn Williams’s goal in second-half stoppage time.

AD

AD

The 23-game Challenge Cup, which will run through July 26, marks the return of U.S. team sports since the novel coronavirus outbreak in March. It is expected to be the only NWSL competition of the year.

Eight of the league’s nine teams are participating; the Orlando Pride withdrew early in the week after six players and four staff members tested positive for the virus.

The regular season would have kicked off April 18 and concluded in the fall with the championship game in Louisville, multiple people close to the league said. Louisville next year will become the NWSL’s 10th market.

The Red Stars were finalists last season but lost Australian forward Sam Kerr, the 2019 league MVP, to English club Chelsea. The Spirit, fifth in 2019 with a young squad, was poised to become a contender this season.

AD

AD

Washington’s starting lineup included rookie forward Ashley Sanchez, who was selected No. 4 overall in the college draft after the Spirit acquired four picks as part of the trade that sent national team winger Mallory Pugh to Sky Blue FC.

Implementing an aggressive and attractive style, the Spirit went ahead early. Lavelle accelerated into central space, and when Chicago’s Julie Ertz, her World Cup teammate, stepped toward her, Lavelle shifted the ball to her favored left foot and slipped a pass through a channel to Ashley Hatch behind the defense.

Chicago’s Alyssa Naeher, the U.S. World Cup goalkeeper, made a terrific kick save on Hatch’s angled bid, but the rebound fell into Lavelle’s path for a rising, eight-yard blast into the top of the net.

AD

In the 42nd minute, Lavelle should have scored again, but Naeher read the one-on-one situation well and blocked the angled bid.

AD

The Spirit doubled the lead 20 seconds into the second half, thanks to a rare blunder by Naeher.

After collecting a back pass, she was too casual with the ball as Hatch rushed her. The Spirit striker disrupted the clearing bid in the penalty area and, before Naeher could recover, tapped the ball into the vacant net.

Chicago answered five minutes later. Morgan Gautrat, formerly known as Morgan Brian, the U.S. national team midfielder, drove a low, 13-yard effort beyond Aubrey Bledsoe’s reach.

The name on the back may have changed, but @moeebrian's skills are still 🔝 level.



Morgan Gautrat has @chiredstarsPR right back in this one.



1-2 | #CHIvWAS



Tune in now on @CBSAllAccess and @Twitch. pic.twitter.com/d4nVo0cqIK — NWSL (@NWSL) June 28, 2020

Lavelle squandered a golden chance in the 53rd minute, missing high from six yards after Jordan DiBiasi crossed to her.

AD

The momentum, though, had swung in Chicago’s favor. In an effort to stem it — and to preserve his players after an eight-month layoff — Spirit Coach Richie Burke made four substitutions at once; a temporary FIFA rule change allows five subs instead of three this year.

AD

Chicago maintained pressure until the end, and Bledsoe thwarted Bianca St. Georges’s shot in the 89th minute. At the other end, Naeher made a reflex save on rookie Averie Collins’s threat in stoppage time.

Washington will face a stiff test Wednesday against North Carolina, the two-time defending champion. Kickoff is at 10 p.m. Eastern time on CBS All Access, a digital pay service.